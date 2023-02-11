“Got taught a lesson that he will never forget” - Arsenal fans admit star player produced ‘disgusting performance’ during draw with Brentford

Arsenal are now winless in their last three games after the Gunners could only manage a draw in their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday, February 11. With just one point from their last two games, the Gunners' title challenge has taken a slight wobble.

After the draw, fans on Twitter criticized centre-back William Saliba for being dominated by Brentford striker Ivan Toney. While the Frenchman has usually been reliable at the back for Mikel Arteta's side, his performance against the Bees was one to forget.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 66th minute of the game. This was the Belgian's first goal for the club after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

Ivan Toney, however, found the equalizer in the 74th minute after some unconvincing defensive work from Arteta's team.

Fans pointed out that Toney absolutely bullied Saliba during the match. They stated that the French central defender was dominated in the air by the Englishman.

Saliba won only one out of his four ground duels and none of his ten aerial duels. Toney, on the other hand, won 12 out of his 13 aerial duels contested and led the line brilliantly for the Bees.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Arsenal defender William Saliba's poor display against Brentford:

William 🦋 @AFCWilliam__ Saliba got bullied today Saliba got bullied today

Don Nketiah🇸🇳🇸🇳 @FanNketiah William Saliba by far our worst player

No passion from anyone

If we lose to City it's the title gone for sure William Saliba by far our worst playerNo passion from anyoneIf we lose to City it's the title gone for sure

Chy 🇯🇲 @chyycarter Toney bullied Saliba today disgusting performance. Toney bullied Saliba today disgusting performance.

SamW @SamW_AFC Our defending was horrendous today btw, Saliba got eaten alive by Toney. Our defending was horrendous today btw, Saliba got eaten alive by Toney.

k @melodwrld saliba getting cooked rn.. wallahi it wasnt supposed to be like this saliba getting cooked rn.. wallahi it wasnt supposed to be like this

:) @Ashee64 Saliba should be dropped, losing duels to Toney in the air #ARSBRE Saliba should be dropped, losing duels to Toney in the air #ARSBRE

ATOLANI @AtolaniOyewumi James. @afcjxmes Not many attackers do this to Gabriel and Saliba. Not many attackers do this to Gabriel and Saliba. https://t.co/ORaHpzd5fW Saliba got taught a lesson that he will never forget in his life twitter.com/afcjxmes/statu… Saliba got taught a lesson that he will never forget in his life twitter.com/afcjxmes/statu…

Arsenal will take on Manchester city next

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Despite the draw against Brentford, Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table with 51 points from 21 games. They have a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners will return to action on February 15 as they take on the Cityzens in a massive six-pointer in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side are certainly the biggest threat to Mikel Arteta's men in their hunt for the Premier League title.

The two teams met earlier this year in an FA Cup clash where Guardiola's team emerged victorious. The Gunners will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the upcoming league clash.

