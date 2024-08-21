Graeme Souness makes PL Top 3 prediction involving Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City

Graeme Souness has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners came close to ending their 20-year wait for a league title last term, vehemently challenging the Cityzens in the title race. Liverpool were contenders as well, displaying excellent form under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseysiders lost traction in the final stages of the campaign after dropping crucial points against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Ham United in April.

Arsenal were in extraordinary form under Mikel Arteta after the turn of the year and seemed in pole position to defeat Pep Guardiola's side. However, a handful of drop points cost them too, as Manchester City etched their names in the history books with a fourth-consecutive Premier League trophy.

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has made his prediction for the top three Premier League spots this term, backing the Gunners to put an end to Manchester City's supremacy. The pundit told the Daily Mail (via Metro):

"My top three? Well, I’m going for Arsenal to win the title, Manchester City as runners-up and Liverpool in third."

However, Souness admitted that things could change depending on their transfer business before the window closes. He added:

"That’s subject to change in case of any major transfer splurges between now and August 30."

Arsenal and City will next face Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively on Saturday (24 August), while Liverpool play Brentford on Sunday.

Rio Ferdinand picks Premier League winner between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has echoed Souness' claims and backed Arsenal to clinch the title this season. The pundit believes the Gunners have bolstered their squad with an excellent left-back, an area he feels was previously a weak point.

The north Londoners have signed Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who shined at the EURO 2024 for Italy, and Brentford's David Raya on a permanent deal after his loan spell last season.

Ferdinand believes Calafiori's signing will elevate Mikel Arteta's side and help them win the league. He also backed Manchester United to finish in the top four this term.

He said:

"I just think Arsenal, Calaflori coming in on the left-hand side, if he comes in and sures that area up … I think he's a fantastic player, played at Bologna under Thiago Motta, he understands that type of football that Arteta wants to play."

"I think that was the area that was a slight weakness in the team, he gives them a bit of balance there and a bit of stability. So I'll go maybe Arsenal to win it, but there's got to be a hunger. And there's my top four there, I'm going to go with that. Man United improving on that eighth position of last season to [the] top four but I've got a sneaky feeling about Arsenal," Ferdinand added.

