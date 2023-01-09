Barcelona fans hailed Ronald Araujo for what he did in the 94th minute of the La Liga away win against Atletico Madrid. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

Pedri's weaving run was the main creative force behind the goal. He played midfield partner Gavi on the edge of the Atleti penalty area. Gavi rolled past his man to set Dembele up. The Frenchman clinically finished the chance to secure the win.

The Catalan club, however, had a late scare thrown at them. Los Colchoneros almost equalized in the 94th minute of the match. Ronald Araujo, however, wasn't to be beaten. He cleared the ball off the line with a match-winning challenge.

The Uruguayan has been sensational for the club. The stellar performance against Atletico was yet another reminder of his qualities.

Fans hailed Araujo for his contribution. Some claimed the central defender is their favorite player. Few even said he is the greatest of all time. One fan managed to take a jibe at Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Ronald Araujo's heroics for Barcelona during the game against Atletico Madrid:

Barcelona increased their lead at the top of the La Liga table

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

The win against Atletico Madrid helped Barcelona get three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. The Catalan club currently has 38 points on the board after 16 games.

The Blaugranas were without the suspended Robert Lewandowski for the game. Even without the talismanic striker's presence, they managed to find the back of the net and secure all three points.

While it was not a vintage performance for the Catalan club, they did the job well enough. Araujo's last-ditch heroics were a testament to the character and the fighting spirit Xavi's team possess.

The Catalunyan giants will return to action on January 13. They are set to take on Real Betis in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana. They will return to La Liga action on January 22 as they take on Getafe at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club will play AD Ceuta in between on January 18 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

