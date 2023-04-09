Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 2-0 win over OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8), with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos scoring for Christophe Galtier's team. Fans on Twitter reacted after Messi's record-breaking night.

The Parisians entered the away clash off a 1-0 home defeat to Olympique Lyon. Messi opened the scoring in the 26th minute against Nice. The Argentine has now scored 702 goals in Europe's top five leagues, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game stayed 1-0 before Sergio Ramos scored in the 76th minute. The central defender headed home from a Messi cross. Ramos' goal sealed the fate of the game.

Messi, meanwhile, built on his stats. He has now scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 34 games across competitions this season. The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead on Lens to six points atop the Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team have 69 points from 30 games.

"Lionel Messi this season 14 goals 14 assist Perfectly Balanced, he does it all. Greatest Of All Time"

Leo Messi becomes the player with the most club goals scored in Europe with 702 goals. He has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s 701 tally in 105 fewer matches



TAKE A BOW RECORDLeo Messi becomes the player with the most club goals scored in Europe with 702 goals. He has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s 701 tally in 105 fewer matchesTAKE A BOW RECORD ✅Leo Messi becomes the player with the most club goals scored in Europe with 702 goals. He has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s 701 tally in 105 fewer matches TAKE A BOW 🐐 https://t.co/QXUDTfBRqE

Ataque Futbolero @AtaqueFutbolero Lionel Messi se convierte en el jugador con MÁS GOLES marcados a nivel clubes en Europa [702], superando el récord que ostentaba Cristiano Ronaldo [701].



Eso sí, Leo necesitó 105 partidos menos.



Monstruoso. 🛸 Lionel Messi se convierte en el jugador con MÁS GOLES marcados a nivel clubes en Europa [702], superando el récord que ostentaba Cristiano Ronaldo [701].Eso sí, Leo necesitó 105 partidos menos.Monstruoso. 🛸 🤯🇦🇷 Lionel Messi se convierte en el jugador con MÁS GOLES marcados a nivel clubes en Europa [702], superando el récord que ostentaba Cristiano Ronaldo [701].Eso sí, Leo necesitó 105 partidos menos.Monstruoso. 🛸 https://t.co/eYBG8c7iRx

ANOTHER MILESTONE LIONEL MESSI REACHES 1,000 CLUB GOAL CONTRIBUTIONSANOTHER MILESTONE LIONEL MESSI REACHES 1,000 CLUB GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS 😱👏ANOTHER MILESTONE ✅🐐 https://t.co/sQQoj9wXpV

PSG Chief @psg_chief That goal ruined their planned anti-Messi HT analysis Messi scores but other PSG fan accounts are analyzing the Nice team at half timeThat goal ruined their planned anti-Messi HT analysis #OGCNPSG Messi scores but other PSG fan accounts are analyzing the Nice team at half time😂😂😂That goal ruined their planned anti-Messi HT analysis #OGCNPSG

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Who else but Lionel Messi to open the scoring for PSG? Who else but Lionel Messi to open the scoring for PSG? ✨ https://t.co/IFvVhv3Dqw

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored and has given PSG the lead going into half time. World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored and has given PSG the lead going into half time. https://t.co/kGDgjMUiA4

Who would've predicted that? Lionel Messi's 1000th club goal contribution was an assist to Sergio Ramos.Who would've predicted that? Lionel Messi's 1000th club goal contribution was an assist to Sergio Ramos.Who would've predicted that? 😂 https://t.co/Nrg0O52tDg

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi and Ramos celebrating the goal. Imagine showing this to someone 5 years ago. Messi and Ramos celebrating the goal. Imagine showing this to someone 5 years ago. https://t.co/zYlgullCua

MC @CrewsMat10 Leo Messi has 14 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 this season. Leo Messi has 14 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 this season. https://t.co/cKHKhrNMcP

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG How the tables turn Messi Assists Ramos!!!How the tables turn Messi Assists Ramos!!! 🔥🔥 How the tables turn 😯 https://t.co/0nhLXdWw6S

A Ramos goal made by Messi When you think you have seen everything in life, Messi pulls something as surprising as assisting his greatest rival.A Ramos goal made by Messi When you think you have seen everything in life, Messi pulls something as surprising as assisting his greatest rival.A Ramos goal made by Messi 😷 https://t.co/MqqURKlkGG

R  @Lionel30i For the first time EVER, Lionel Messi assists a goal to Sergio Ramos For the first time EVER, Lionel Messi assists a goal to Sergio Ramos https://t.co/MqLcpZziSf

14 goals

14 assist



Perfectly Balanced, he does it all. Greatest Of All Time Lionel Messi this season14 goals14 assistPerfectly Balanced, he does it all. Greatest Of All Time Lionel Messi this season 14 goals 14 assist Perfectly Balanced, he does it all. Greatest Of All Time 🐐 https://t.co/t2Z45VdOsR

VisualGame @avisualgame That’s now 58 G/A in 45 90s for club and country this season for Leo.



Guys were telling me I was being silly claiming he’s still one of best in the world hahaha, it’s Lionel Messi we are talking about. That’s now 58 G/A in 45 90s for club and country this season for Leo.Guys were telling me I was being silly claiming he’s still one of best in the world hahaha, it’s Lionel Messi we are talking about.

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Messi 14 league goals 14 assist. FLOP



Rashford 15 goals 4 assist: Form of his life



Messi a victim of his own success Messi 14 league goals 14 assist. FLOPRashford 15 goals 4 assist: Form of his lifeMessi a victim of his own success https://t.co/7s8I9xk0Gz

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay One Thousand Club Goal Contribution.

One Lionel Messi.



The Greatest Footballer to ever grace the game. One Thousand Club Goal Contribution.One Lionel Messi.The Greatest Footballer to ever grace the game. https://t.co/3XdNWAn58u

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku The funny thing is that Messi might not even know that he has contributed to 1000 club goals until someone draws his attention to it. The funny thing is that Messi might not even know that he has contributed to 1000 club goals until someone draws his attention to it.

Di Renjie🕷 @Gness_choppa To anyone who wants to compare the god of football Lionel Messi with Ronaldo. To anyone who wants to compare the god of football Lionel Messi with Ronaldo. https://t.co/DQflVW7U9C

Leo Messi Goat No doubt, Ronaldo is an exceptional football player. But Messi is built different, He is the Greatest to have ever graced the the game of football!Leo Messi Goat No doubt, Ronaldo is an exceptional football player. But Messi is built different, He is the Greatest to have ever graced the the game of football!Leo Messi Goat 🐐 https://t.co/pVILb7Q3s7

GOAT for a reason! Lionel Messi scored more GOALS in Europe than Cristiano Ronaldo in 105 fewer matches.GOATfor a reason! Lionel Messi scored more GOALS in Europe than Cristiano Ronaldo in 105 fewer matches. 🔥GOAT 🐐 for a reason! https://t.co/JPWDigM0nX

Lionel Messi might join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his PSG contract but is yet to pen an extension. The Argentine has an offer from Riyadh-based side Al-Hilal. A move would see him join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese plays for Al-Nassr.

Messi's stats has been very good this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided as many assists in Ligue 1 this term. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been among the goals for Al-Nassr.

After making his debut in January, the 38-year-old attacker has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 11 games. He bagged a brace in Al-Nassr's last game as Rudi Garcia's team won 5-0 against Al-Adalah. After scoring a first half penalty, Ronaldo scored a spectacular second.

