Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 2-0 win over OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8), with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos scoring for Christophe Galtier's team. Fans on Twitter reacted after Messi's record-breaking night.
The Parisians entered the away clash off a 1-0 home defeat to Olympique Lyon. Messi opened the scoring in the 26th minute against Nice. The Argentine has now scored 702 goals in Europe's top five leagues, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
The game stayed 1-0 before Sergio Ramos scored in the 76th minute. The central defender headed home from a Messi cross. Ramos' goal sealed the fate of the game.
Messi, meanwhile, built on his stats. He has now scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 34 games across competitions this season. The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead on Lens to six points atop the Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team have 69 points from 30 games.
"Lionel Messi this season 14 goals 14 assist Perfectly Balanced, he does it all. Greatest Of All Time"
Lionel Messi might join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi is in the final months of his PSG contract but is yet to pen an extension. The Argentine has an offer from Riyadh-based side Al-Hilal. A move would see him join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese plays for Al-Nassr.
Messi's stats has been very good this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided as many assists in Ligue 1 this term. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been among the goals for Al-Nassr.
After making his debut in January, the 38-year-old attacker has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 11 games. He bagged a brace in Al-Nassr's last game as Rudi Garcia's team won 5-0 against Al-Adalah. After scoring a first half penalty, Ronaldo scored a spectacular second.