"Guardiola with a masterclass against Tuchel" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City record convincing 3-0 UCL win against Bayern Munich

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 12, 2023 02:38 IST
Manchester City outclassed Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Manchester City outclassed Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Manchester City demolished Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Etihad on Tuesday (Aprill 11). Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.

Rodri opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike. The Spanish midfielder turned his man before finding the back of the net with a curler. That was his first UEFA Champions League goal, and he made sure the strike was a special one.

While City had more efforts on goal, Bayern were the team that saw most of the ball at the Etihad. Thomas Tuchel's side, though, were unable to break down Pep Guardiola's team.

Bernardo Silva exacerbated matters for the visitors with his 70th-minute strike. Norwegian scoring machine Erling Haaland turned provider, setting up Silva with a delightful pass. The Portuguese international finished off the move in style with his head. Haaland converted from close range for his 45th goal of the season, and Bayern failed to muster a response, delighting fans.

One said:

"FT: Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich. Guardiola with a masterclass against Thomas Tuchel who, unless a mirale takes place next week, is almost certainly eliminated from the Champions League."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City beat Bayern Munich at the Etihad in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals:

FT: Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich.Guardiola with a masterclass against Thomas Tuchel who, unless a miracle takes place next week, is now almost certainly eliminated from the Champions League. https://t.co/xhznoMqErU
Rodri !! Scoring a goal Casemiro can only dream of 😤 https://t.co/Jot74zIPUW
Rodri has no social media, no tattoos so he can donate blood easier, no fancy cars, lived in student accommodation while earning 120K a week, donates 1/4 of his wages to charity and bought a second hand Vauxhall Corsa from an old lady.What. A. Player. https://t.co/TjhvlZZrTW
Rodri’s belter the difference between City and Bayern so far 🥵 https://t.co/Cq859qzDII
Rodri would be the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets. https://t.co/crPqk8udET
Watching Rodri's first ever Champions League goal on repeat 🔁🤩 https://t.co/TqljQ24cWq
WHAT A GOAL FROM RODRI TO OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST BAYERN! 😱 https://t.co/gTBaQozHXn
I thank Pep every day for benching this Rodri in the 20/21 UCL final😭😭😭😭
Rodri scored his first Champions League goal in style 😎 https://t.co/wVFJpfJfYn
Rodri's first Champions League goal was a special one 🚀 https://t.co/IP5ZWuI0Sr
Casemiro after Rodri aftera Good Game another masterclass https://t.co/v2KLxWBWUf
1-0 Manchester City.WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GOAL!!!!!! RODRI!!!!!! https://t.co/DKblhAD0H1
Fact: Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world. Accept it.
2-0 Manchester City.BERNARDO SILVA DOUBLES THE LEAD!!!! GREAT ASSIST FROM HAALAND!!!!! https://t.co/YOLYoGVpbD
📸 - Bernardo Silva nutmegging both Davies & Goretzka and then Davies again. https://t.co/VpUbYEq5OY
Bernardo Silva has just scored a header, yes you read that right 😅 https://t.co/1bCpn0fl3T
BERNARDO SILVA GOAL😭🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙💙💙💙 MAN CITY WE'RE COOKING https://t.co/TnVj08tLLo
Bernardo Silva. Wow. 🤤🧙‍♂️
Bernardo Silva just nutmegged 3 Bayern players to set-up John Stones’ shot.
Bernardo Silva, c'est phénoménal ce qu'il nous fait ce soir ! 🔥 https://t.co/JyTrQdpvUl
Bernardo Silva; the LITTLE Portuguese with a GIANT PERFORMANCE gets a deserving goal.Solid!!! https://t.co/u70nMyHm0s
To see Bernardo Silva play for the team of which he has dreamed since he was a young child would be incredible. You are welcome King❤️ https://t.co/ke85ZqgE7C
Bernardo Silva operating in a far right position like his idol Ben Shapiro
Bernardo Silva what a player. Hard to believe Ronaldo failed at World Cup so miserably with a player like that. I take him at Barca in a heartbeat. https://t.co/iTUAwcMCsg
the bernardo silva vs bayern comp is gonna go crazy
Bernardo Silva absolutely cooked Davies attacking wise and defensively and he doesn't have half his pace.Insane technical ability.
Bayern Players when Bernardo Silva comes near them https://t.co/SSAG4FRtw9
Wait…Did Erling Haaland just assist a Bernardo Silva header? 😳 https://t.co/Wt90i6R46W
Erling Haaland with a sublime assist and goal against Bayern. He has scored 11 in his last four games and 45 this season. Manchester City 3 Bayern 0. 🤖 https://t.co/m16CA4ao7Q
3-0 Manchester City.ERLING HAALAND!!!!! THERE HE IS AGAIN!!!!! BAYERN ARE GETTING DESTROYED! https://t.co/ANcZO5CdjT
🇳🇴🤯 Erling Haaland has 51 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in just 39 games this season. This is incredible. What a player. https://t.co/ywAfiVK1uO
Haaland 🤝 Champions League https://t.co/Hrsa66OY4b
4️⃣5️⃣ goals for Erling Haaland this season 🤯 https://t.co/DuGhvaggjc
Most goals in a single season for a Premier League club in all competitions:🆕 45 - Erling Haaland (22/23)✅ 44 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (02/03)✅ 44 - Mohamed Salah (17/18) https://t.co/VbANQtrXLa
HAALAND GOAL 🥳🥳🥳🔥🔥💙💙💙💙💙 FINISH that Farmers team https://t.co/NcIQjlHSqh
22 year-old Erling Haaland has broken the all-time single-season record for most goals in all competitions for a Premier League player, previously held by Mohamed Salah.45 goals and counting, with 15 possible games remaining.
34 GOALS IN 26 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHES.Erling Haaland is built different 🤖 https://t.co/7H0Qkf5YLM
haaland breaking at least one record whenever hes on the pitch https://t.co/QgZ7BUIsnr
Erling Haaland has now scored 45 goals in all competitions this season. This is now his best ever scoring season.Inevitable. 🤖 https://t.co/NwdEoECmN5
Haaland is inevitable man. Wtf is this https://t.co/OUAfZByJTZ
If Haaland neva score no think say Man City goals don finish oh 😂😂
Erling Haaland is the first player in top-flight European football to be directly involved in 50 goals across all club competitions in 2022/23.He only needed 39 games. 🤖 https://t.co/djOdznmx6w
That’s Erling Haaland 6th goal against Bayern,and 11th champions league goal this season.He’s not human.🤖 https://t.co/J4hyqb8nqs
No Premier League player has scored 45 goals in all competitions until Haaland landed & set a new record. Magical

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hailed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in 2015

Ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City, Thomas Tucel recalled his first meeting with Pep Guardiola in 2015.

While Tuchel was on his way up at that point, Guardiola was already considered the best manager in the world. Recalling that meeting, Tuchel said (via Manchester Evening News)

"Michael Reschke organised the meeting, I was very grateful, and as a coach, I was not a big name and not known. I am definitely very grateful for Pep sharing his thoughts with me. He has helped me how to see football. It’s not taken for granted."

He added:

"Michael Reschke knew how much I’d tried to understand Barcelona’s football. It was a great opportunity for me that meeting, I’m very grateful to Pep for sharing his thoughts and ideas with me; he’s helped me to understand how he sees football. It’s helped me."

The pair later became direct rivals in the Premier League during Tuchel's time at Chelsea.

