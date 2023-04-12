"Guardiola with a masterclass against Tuchel" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City record convincing 3-0 UCL win against Bayern Munich

Manchester City demolished Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Etihad on Tuesday (Aprill 11). Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.

Rodri opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike. The Spanish midfielder turned his man before finding the back of the net with a curler. That was his first UEFA Champions League goal, and he made sure the strike was a special one.

While City had more efforts on goal, Bayern were the team that saw most of the ball at the Etihad. Thomas Tuchel's side, though, were unable to break down Pep Guardiola's team.

Bernardo Silva exacerbated matters for the visitors with his 70th-minute strike. Norwegian scoring machine Erling Haaland turned provider, setting up Silva with a delightful pass. The Portuguese international finished off the move in style with his head. Haaland converted from close range for his 45th goal of the season, and Bayern failed to muster a response, delighting fans.

"FT: Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich. Guardiola with a masterclass against Thomas Tuchel who, unless a mirale takes place next week, is almost certainly eliminated from the Champions League."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City beat Bayern Munich at the Etihad in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals:

Daebreak  @TipsterDaebreak Rodri !! Scoring a goal Casemiro can only dream of Rodri !! Scoring a goal Casemiro can only dream of 😤 https://t.co/Jot74zIPUW

433 @433 Rodri’s belter the difference between City and Bayern so far 🥵 Rodri’s belter the difference between City and Bayern so far 🥵 https://t.co/Cq859qzDII

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Rodri would be the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets. Rodri would be the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets. https://t.co/crPqk8udET

ESPN UK @ESPNUK 🤩 Watching Rodri's first ever Champions League goal on repeat Watching Rodri's first ever Champions League goal on repeat 🔁🤩 https://t.co/TqljQ24cWq

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WHAT A GOAL FROM RODRI TO OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST BAYERN! WHAT A GOAL FROM RODRI TO OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST BAYERN! 😱 https://t.co/gTBaQozHXn

Dubois @CFCDUBois I thank Pep every day for benching this Rodri in the 20/21 UCL final I thank Pep every day for benching this Rodri in the 20/21 UCL final😭😭😭😭

GOAL @goal Rodri's first Champions League goal was a special one Rodri's first Champions League goal was a special one 🚀 https://t.co/IP5ZWuI0Sr

City Xtra @City_Xtra Fact: Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world. Accept it. Fact: Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world. Accept it.

433 @433 Bernardo Silva has just scored a header, yes you read that right Bernardo Silva has just scored a header, yes you read that right 😅 https://t.co/1bCpn0fl3T

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG MAN CITY WE'RE COOKING BERNARDO SILVA GOALMAN CITY WE'RE COOKING BERNARDO SILVA GOAL😭🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙💙💙💙 MAN CITY WE'RE COOKING https://t.co/TnVj08tLLo

City Report @cityreport_ Bernardo Silva just nutmegged 3 Bayern players to set-up John Stones’ shot. Bernardo Silva just nutmegged 3 Bayern players to set-up John Stones’ shot.

Footballogue @Footballogue Bernardo Silva, c'est phénoménal ce qu'il nous fait ce soir ! Bernardo Silva, c'est phénoménal ce qu'il nous fait ce soir ! 🔥 https://t.co/JyTrQdpvUl

Berneese @the_berneese_ To see Bernardo Silva play for the team of which he has dreamed since he was a young child would be incredible. You are welcome King To see Bernardo Silva play for the team of which he has dreamed since he was a young child would be incredible. You are welcome King❤️ https://t.co/ke85ZqgE7C

Danny Corcoran @calcio_danny Bernardo Silva operating in a far right position like his idol Ben Shapiro Bernardo Silva operating in a far right position like his idol Ben Shapiro

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Bernardo Silva what a player. Hard to believe Ronaldo failed at World Cup so miserably with a player like that. I take him at Barca in a heartbeat. Bernardo Silva what a player. Hard to believe Ronaldo failed at World Cup so miserably with a player like that. I take him at Barca in a heartbeat. https://t.co/iTUAwcMCsg

carrie @hlvrz the bernardo silva vs bayern comp is gonna go crazy the bernardo silva vs bayern comp is gonna go crazy

سوزان @user9002100 Bayern Players when Bernardo Silva comes near them Bayern Players when Bernardo Silva comes near them https://t.co/SSAG4FRtw9

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Erling Haaland with a sublime assist and goal against Bayern. He has scored 11 in his last four games and 45 this season. Manchester City 3 Bayern 0. 🤖 Erling Haaland with a sublime assist and goal against Bayern. He has scored 11 in his last four games and 45 this season. Manchester City 3 Bayern 0. 🤖 https://t.co/m16CA4ao7Q

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🤯 Erling Haaland has 51 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in just 39 games this season.



This is incredible. What a player. 🤯 Erling Haaland has 51 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in just 39 games this season.This is incredible. What a player. 🇳🇴🤯 Erling Haaland has 51 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in just 39 games this season. This is incredible. What a player. https://t.co/ywAfiVK1uO

B/R Football @brfootball goals for Erling Haaland this season 🤯 goals for Erling Haaland this season 🤯 4️⃣5️⃣ goals for Erling Haaland this season 🤯 https://t.co/DuGhvaggjc

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG FINISH that Farmers team HAALAND GOAL 🥳🥳🥳FINISH that Farmers team HAALAND GOAL 🥳🥳🥳🔥🔥💙💙💙💙💙 FINISH that Farmers team https://t.co/NcIQjlHSqh

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 34 GOALS IN 26 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHES.



Erling Haaland is built different 🤖 34 GOALS IN 26 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHES.Erling Haaland is built different 🤖 https://t.co/7H0Qkf5YLM

elorie @fodcns haaland breaking at least one record whenever hes on the pitch haaland breaking at least one record whenever hes on the pitch https://t.co/QgZ7BUIsnr

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 @TheMahleek If Haaland neva score no think say Man City goals don finish oh If Haaland neva score no think say Man City goals don finish oh 😂😂

Squawka @Squawka Erling Haaland is the first player in top-flight European football to be directly involved in 50 goals across all club competitions in 2022/23.



He only needed 39 games. 🤖 Erling Haaland is the first player in top-flight European football to be directly involved in 50 goals across all club competitions in 2022/23.He only needed 39 games. 🤖 https://t.co/djOdznmx6w

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia No Premier League player has scored 45 goals in all competitions until Haaland landed & set a new record.



Magical No Premier League player has scored 45 goals in all competitions until Haaland landed & set a new record. Magical

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hailed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in 2015

Ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City, Thomas Tucel recalled his first meeting with Pep Guardiola in 2015.

While Tuchel was on his way up at that point, Guardiola was already considered the best manager in the world. Recalling that meeting, Tuchel said (via Manchester Evening News)

"Michael Reschke organised the meeting, I was very grateful, and as a coach, I was not a big name and not known. I am definitely very grateful for Pep sharing his thoughts with me. He has helped me how to see football. It’s not taken for granted."

He added:

"Michael Reschke knew how much I’d tried to understand Barcelona’s football. It was a great opportunity for me that meeting, I’m very grateful to Pep for sharing his thoughts and ideas with me; he’s helped me to understand how he sees football. It’s helped me."

The pair later became direct rivals in the Premier League during Tuchel's time at Chelsea.

