"Guardiola with a masterclass against Tuchel" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City record convincing 3-0 UCL win against Bayern Munich

Manchester City demolished Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Etihad on Tuesday (Aprill 11). Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.
Rodri opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike. The Spanish midfielder turned his man before finding the back of the net with a curler. That was his first UEFA Champions League goal, and he made sure the strike was a special one.
While City had more efforts on goal, Bayern were the team that saw most of the ball at the Etihad. Thomas Tuchel's side, though, were unable to break down Pep Guardiola's team.
Bernardo Silva exacerbated matters for the visitors with his 70th-minute strike. Norwegian scoring machine Erling Haaland turned provider, setting up Silva with a delightful pass. The Portuguese international finished off the move in style with his head. Haaland converted from close range for his 45th goal of the season, and Bayern failed to muster a response, delighting fans.
"FT: Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich. Guardiola with a masterclass against Thomas Tuchel who, unless a mirale takes place next week, is almost certainly eliminated from the Champions League."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City beat Bayern Munich at the Etihad in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals:
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hailed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in 2015
Ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City, Thomas Tucel recalled his first meeting with Pep Guardiola in 2015.
While Tuchel was on his way up at that point, Guardiola was already considered the best manager in the world. Recalling that meeting, Tuchel said (via Manchester Evening News)
"Michael Reschke organised the meeting, I was very grateful, and as a coach, I was not a big name and not known. I am definitely very grateful for Pep sharing his thoughts with me. He has helped me how to see football. It’s not taken for granted."
He added:
"Michael Reschke knew how much I’d tried to understand Barcelona’s football. It was a great opportunity for me that meeting, I’m very grateful to Pep for sharing his thoughts and ideas with me; he’s helped me to understand how he sees football. It’s helped me."
The pair later became direct rivals in the Premier League during Tuchel's time at Chelsea.