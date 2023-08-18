"Guess he wanted Neymar out of the team", "Bigger than the club" - PSG fans react as Kylian Mbappe is reinstated into first-team squad

Kylian Mbappe has been selected in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s squad for their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse tomorrow (August 19) and fans have reacted with intrigue.

The French striker looks set to make his first appearance for the Parisians since being reinstated into the first team by Luis Enrique. The 24-year-old looked increasingly likely to leave the Parc des Princes earlier this summer.

Kylian Mbappe turned down the opportunity to trigger the one-year option in his contract. He then rejected proposals to extend his stay with the club, determined to see out the remaining year of his deal.

This was met with fury from PSG who then banished him to a list of undesirable players. It looked as though the France captain was headed for the exit door with Real Madrid being the likely destination.

However, Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions have since held discussions and he has been recalled to the first team. His return comes just as Neymar Jr has left the Parisians.

The Brazilian has joined Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal for €90 million. There has been constant speculation of a rift between the attacking duo especially during last season.

Reports as far back as December claimed that Mbappe was demanding PSG sell Neymar in order to stay at the club. One fan alluded to this when reacting to the news that he is part of Enrique's squad to face Toulouse:

"I guess he wanted Neymar out of the team."

Another fan reckons the Frenchman is now bigger than the Parc des Princes outfit:

"He is now bigger than the club."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mbappe being reinstated to the Parisians' first team:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are ready to start for PSG

The French duo could both start against Toulouse.

Kylian Mbappe isn't the only player who could make their first appearance of the season for PSG. Ousmane Dembele is also part of the squad to face Toulouse and he could make his debut for the Parisians.

Dembele, 26, joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona earlier this summer for €50 million. He has returned to French football after leaving Stade Rennais seven years ago.

PSG manager Enrique says that both Mbappe is match fit and in a good state of mind ahead of the trip to Stadium Municipal. He said (via Reuters):

"Kylian is in great shape, he has a lot of desire, a very good state of mind. I am very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian."

Enrique added that Dembele is ready to play "from the first minute", which is welcome news for Parisian fans. The French duo could forge a formidable partnership in the Spanish coach's attack.

Kylian Mbappe was one of Europe's in-form attackers last season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Dembele impressed at Barca with eight goals and nine assists in 35 matches.