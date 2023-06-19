“Guy needs a rest!” – England fans convinced key player’s ‘legs are gonna fall” off after he starts in line-up against North Macedonia

England fans are stunned by Gareth Southgate's decision to once again name Bukayo Saka in his starting lineup for their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

The game time keeps racking up for Saka amid a grueling campaign that saw him feature 48 times across competitions for Arsenal. The young winger played 3.744 minutes of the Gunners' Premier League title-challenging campaign on all fronts.

Saka played a key role, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in those 48 games. However, the 21-year-old has looked fatigued on occasion but both Southgate and his club manager Mikel Arteta refuse to rest him.

The Arsenal forward lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with three goals and one assist in four games. However, facing minnows North Macedonia, many anticipated that the attacker would be rested.

That isn't the case with Southgate selecting him in attack alongside Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford. This was the trio many wanted the Three Lions boss to field in their World Cup quarterfinal clash with France which they lost 2-1.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold continues in the midfield role that saw him earn the man-of-the-match award in a 4-0 win over Malta (June 16). He is partnered with his Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson and the highly sought-after Declan Rice.

Southgate has chosen Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw in defense. Jordan Pickford continues as England's first-choice goalkeeper.

England are top of Group C, winning all three of their opening games. They hold a three-point lead over second-placed Ukraine at present.

However, fans are not too impressed to be seeing Saka starting yet again. One fan tweeted:

"Surprised Saka is starting. Guy needs a rest! I bet Arsenal fans would prefer he was on the bench, esp after the ankle scare."

Another fan thinks the game time is going to catch up with the Gunners winger:

"Saka’s legs are gonna fall of istg."

Here's how Twitter reacted to seeing Saka chosen by Southgate to face North Macedonia at Old Trafford:

England manager Gareth Southgate praises Bukayo Saka's development

Saka has been in inspired form this season.

Southgate handed Saka his international debut back in 2020 at the age of 19. He has since gone on to make 27 appearances for England, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

The Gunners winger is shining for club and country and his development has been a sight to behold. His national team boss spoke glowingly of this in March, lauding both Saka's character and talent (via The Daily Mail):

"People find themselves doing what I’ve just done, you start to smile."

The England boss added:

"Because that’s what he brings to you, you know? You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human who has broken into the Arsenal team at a time they weren’t playing so well — and excelled. And now they are pushing for the title — and he’s excelling again.’"

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City but Saka enjoyed a phenomenal campaign. He won the Premier League Player of the Month award in March. The youngster was also nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award.

