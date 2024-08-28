Hansi Flick calls up 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder to first-team training after Marc Bernal's injury - Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has called up Barca Atletic midfielder Unai Hernandez to train with the first team after Marc Bernal's injury, according to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Spanish giants saw one of their most talented youngsters in Bernal suffer a potentially season-ending knee injury in their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

17-year-old Marc Bernal had started in each of the side's first three La Liga games, forcing Flick to look for a quick replacement. The German tactician has turned to the academy once again to call 19-year-old midfielder Unai Hernandez to join first-team training.

Unai Hernandez is by no means a like-for-like replacement for Bernal, who is a defensive midfielder. The 19-year-old is a more attacking option in the midfield, who can also play as an inside forward.

Hernandez has been at Barcelona since the age of 11, having joined the club from Girona. He is known for his burst of pace and keen eye for goal and will hope to get opportunities to impress Flick. The Spaniard was part of the squad for pre-season.

With Bernal injured, the Barcelona boss may turn to Eric Garcia to play in defensive midfield, while 20-year-old midfielder Marc Casado also an option. Bernal is expected to miss the remainder of the season, having reportedly injured his ACL and meniscus, like Gavi did last season.

Dani Olmo makes impressive Barcelona debut in Rayo Vallecano win

Dani Olmo marked his Barcelona debut with a winning goal off the bench as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a league meeting. La Blaugrana won a third straight league match to start the season, a feat they last achieved under Ernesto Valverde in 2018.

Rayo Vallecano went ahead in the first half through Unai Lopez just nine minutes into the encounter on their home turf. Barcelona failed to find an equalizer for the remainder of the half and introduced Olmo in place of Ferran Torres at halftime.

Olmo struck the crossbar with a fierce drive before Pedri netted an equalizer for La Blaugrana on the hour mark. The former RB Leipzig man then scored the winner in the 82nd minute, collecting a cut-back from Lamine Yamal before guiding his effort into the back of the net.

