Hansi Flick responds when asked if he feels referees are favouring Real Madrid more than Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has hinted that he agrees with the fans' opinion that referees favor Real Madrid. The German said that he did not want to comment on the question, but laughed as soon as the journalist asked the question.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League game against Olympiacos, Flick was asked if he felt that the referees favor Real Madrid over other clubs. He said (via Barca Universal):

“What can I say? (laughs) I’ve been here for 16 months, you’ve been here much longer and know more, I don’t want to say anything about it.”

When asked about the red card against Girona, Flick said that he was not thinking about it or the appeal to be on the bench against Real Madrid this weekend. He wants to focus on the Olympiacos match and said:

“For me, there’s work to be done after this match because now it’s time for the Champions League. We can talk about it on Saturday or after Olympiacos. I said it after the match against Girona: there was nothing against the referee and he decided to see it differently, and that’s something I have to accept.”

Flick was sent off in the final minute of the 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday, October 18. He is now set to be in the stands at Santiago Bernabeu if the club does not manage to get his sending off overturned.

Real Madrid manager on Barcelona's La Liga match in Miami

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that he is against La Liga's decision to move Villarreal vs Barcelona to Miami. He believes that it distorts the league and playing at a neutral venue changes the whole competition, and said (via Barca Universal):

“My opinion is the same as it was two months ago. We are against the match because it distorts the competition. There has been no unanimity for it to be played on neutral ground and there has been no consultation."

Talking about the protests from the players regarding the decision to move the game to Miami, he added:

“The protests are positive because they show how many clubs feel. We are against this decision being taken unilaterally. It could happen if there was unanimity among all the clubs, but that is not the case.”

Real Madrid are leading the table by two points ahead of their match against Barcelona. A win would see them move five points clear, while a loss would see them fall behind by a point.

