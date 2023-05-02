"Happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo welcomed with open arms by Minister of Tourism

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi took some time off from football and flew to Saudi Arabia with his family, where they were given a warm welcome there by the country's tourism ministry.

Just hours after their 3-1 loss to Lorient in Ligue 1, the Argentine flew to the Middle East with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, for his second visit there in as many years.

When they reached Saudi on Monday morning, the country's minister of tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, was present to receive them and even took to Twitter to share their excitement.

He wrote:

"I am pleased to welcome the Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi, and his family on their second vacation here. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you."

Images that have since emerged show Messi relaxing at the National Zoo of Riyadh with his family. It's one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city with more than 1,500 animals and 80 species of birds.

The PSG star, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, also rode through the streets in tourist cars, accompanied by a strong security team who then reportedly took the family back to their hotel.

Messi visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in May last year when he traveled with his Argentine teammate Leandro Paredes and one of his brothers, Matias.

PSG on course for another Ligue 1 title but Messi project unsuccessful

PSG signed Lionel Messi in 2021 with the ambition of winning the Champions League, but the side have instead made Round-of-16 exits in both campaigns with him so far.

The Parisians could secure a second Ligue 1 title in a row but their poor results in Europe mean their Messi project has ultimately been unsuccessful.

The Argentine himself has come under plenty of criticism from the French media and pundits for his below-par showings in the knockout stages.

His future has come under question with Messi's contract running out in June this year and he's speculated to make a sensational return to Barcelona.

