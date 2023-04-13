"Haram ball comes to an end", "Ronaldo effect" - Fans react as Al-Nassr part ways with manager Rudi Garcia amid rumors of rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr announced that Rudi Garcia has left the club amidst rumors of the French manager having a rift with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the incident.

Garcia was in charge of the Saudi Pro League side for eight months. Al-Nassr played 26 matches under Garcia, winning 18, drawing five, and losing three.

However, there were reports that the manager had lost the dressing room and he also reportedly had a conflict with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based side as a free agent after his fallout with Manchester United and made his debut in January. He has since scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 11 matches for the club. Al-Nassr, however, is currently trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points.

The club's official statement read:

"AlNassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

There have been speculations about Garcia's tactics as well. Nevertheless, his stint at the helm of the SPL club came to a premature end.

One fan wrote on Twitter after the announcement:

"Ok haram ball comes to an end."

Another reacted by writing:

"The Ronaldo effect?"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after French coach Rudi Garcia parted ways with Al-Nassr:

Rudi Garcia recently criticized Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw in their most recent clash against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League.

Following the away game, Garcia expressed his discontent with the team's performance. He told the media:

"The result is definitely bad, and we are not happy. I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game (a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah), but this didn’t happen."

He added:

"There are seven games left; we will try to recover, and we realise that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible."

There have been rumors that Jose Mourinho might be given a massive contract to take charge of Al-Alami. However, nothing is official yet. Hence, fans will keep a keen eye on who becomes the next manager of the SPL club.

