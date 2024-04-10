"Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal" "We will beat them in Germany" - Fans react as Gunners play out 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Fans reacted on social media as Arsenal played out an eventful 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Emirates on Tuesday night (April 9).

Star winger Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute, but it was promptly canceled out by Serge Gnabry in the 18th minute. Arsenal's William Saliba then gave away a penalty, which was duly converted by Harry Kane in the 32nd minute before Leandro Trossard came off the bench to score a 76th-minute equalizer.

With the tie hanging finely in the balance, fans took to X to express their feelings after the game.

"Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal."

"Wtf have we just been robbed off a pen!? Fck. We will beat them in Germany."

It was Arsenal's first Champions League quarterfinal appearance since the 2009-10 season when they also drew 2-2 with Catalan giants FC Barcelona in the first leg at home. They did get eliminated after losing 4-1 in the second leg and will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself.

Mikel Arteta's men currently sit atop the Premier League standings, tied with Liverpool on 71 points after 31 games and leading by goal difference. The Spaniard will be hoping to lead the Gunners to both the league and Champions League titles this season.

In Arsenal's quest to achieve this incredible feat, they will first take on Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at home (April 14) followed by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena (April 18).

"Clear to me" - Arsenal hero Leandro Trossard reflects on controversial penalty no-call against Bayern Munich

In Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, there was a controversial moment late on in the game.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer appeared to take Gunners star Bukayo Saka down in the box in the final moments of added time, but the referee waved the players to play on.

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, who netted the crucial equalizer in the 76th minute, believed it was a clear-cut penalty.

In a post-match interview, he said:

"It looked like a penalty to me, it looked like clear contact. We're not pleased but when you are 2-1 down at half-time you will take point at the end."

Even with the slight disappointment of the result, Trossard expressed hope for the second leg and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures, adding:

"We started so well. We could have scored two or three goals after taking the lead... Luckily I helped the team with a goal so I am pleased with that. I always try to do whatever I can on the pitch. Hopefully I can help in the next few weeks. We have such a great team and we know it will be hard over there. If we play at our best level we can beat anyone."