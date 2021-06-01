Manchester City given huge boost as Harry Kane would rather join them over United - Reports

Manchester City have had a good season this time out. It would have been made perfect by winning the Champions League, particularly in Sergio Aguero's final season. It's going to take a lot to replace the Argentine hitman but it's certainly not impossible to do that.

According to The Athletic, Harry Kane would prefer to sign for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City than their rivals United if a move to Manchester were to happen this summer.

Manchester City will be faced with a stubborn Tottenham

Tottenham will go through a serious reshuffling of players with their new manager yet to be announced, already confirming that 13 players will leave this summer. However, Kane is their best player, so they will do all they can to accommodate his needs and convince him to remain a Tottenham player.

Tottenham gave Kane everything he needed to become the world-class striker he is today as he consistently bags double figures for the club. However, he is ready for the next step in his career. He desires to win trophies, as he hasn't won any with Spurs.

Manchester United fans should forget Bruno Fernandes winning the player of the season. Scoring penalties doesn’t win you player of the season. Harry Kane really deserve the award. — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) June 1, 2021

Manchester City are always challenging for the Premier League and despite losing the Champions League final recently, have shown progress in this competition too. This is largely why City are a much more attractive club than United in the modern era.

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani on their books who is in hot form but after Aguero's departure, City have no concrete striker. So it is understandable why Kane would relish the opportunity to play in sky blue.

It is pivotal that Manchester City conclude this deal, although it will take a lot of their resources. As they look to replace Aguero, Kane's goal scoring record in the Premier League makes him the best possible option on the market.

