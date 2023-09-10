"Has not got a great goalscoring record" - Graeme Souness believes Manchester United taken a massive risk by signing 20-year-old star

Pundit Graeme Souness has raised doubts about Manchester United's latest signing Rasmus Hojlund, asserting that the club has taken a massive risk by acquiring him. He has questioned whether Hojlund possesses the goal-scoring prowess necessary to elevate the Red Devils' performances this season.

The 20-year-old Danish prodigy arrived at Old Trafford in a sensational £72 million deal from Atalanta just over a month ago. This followed United manager Erik ten Hag's need to bolster his squad's attacking capabilities, especially after a lackluster performance in the previous Premier League season. They managed to score 58 goals in 38 league games.

Hojlund marked his debut in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend, a big occasion for the young forward who had been sidelined with a back injury. His performance as a substitute at the Emirates Stadium showcased glimpses of his immense potential. He exhibited his ability to establish effective link-ups and provided a formidable presence up front.

However, Souness, while acknowledging the promise Hojlund holds, is skeptical about whether the youthful Dane can truly be the game-changer Manchester United desperately needs. In a candid interview with The Express (via Manchester Evening News), Souness shared his reservations, saying:

"I don't think Manchester United are going to be any better than they were last season. They've spent £72m on a young centre forward in Rasmus Hojlund, who has not got a great goalscoring record."

He added:

"He played 34 games for Atalanta and only hit the back of the net 10 times. Now he's come to a league where it's really tough to get goals. I might be wrong but that's one hell of a gamble for somebody that doesn't have a proven track record."

Hojlund registered 10 goals and four assists in 34 games for Atalanta prior to his move to Old Trafford.

Antony's former partner urged Manchester United to sideline winger amid assault allegations

United winger Antony's former partner Gabriela Cavallin has come forward with serious allegations of assault against the Brazilian player. She also called on Manchester United's management to exclude him from Erik ten Hag's first-team squad while the matter is under investigation.

Speaking to The Sun, Cavallin expressed her disappointment with the club's decision to allow Antony to continue playing amid these grave allegations. She said (via The Peoples Person):

"Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing he's still allowed to play while there's an investigation."

Manchester United responded to the situation by releasing an official statement. They declared that Antony will not return to first-team action until the ongoing investigation is resolved.

It's important to note that Gabriela Cavallin's statements were made prior to United's official announcement. Whether the club's action was influenced by her demands remains uncertain.