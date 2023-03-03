“Has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players” – Erling Haaland’s agent offers glowing review of Real Madrid

Erling Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimienta has hailed European champions Real Madrid, claiming that the Whites sit at the pinnacle of world football.

Before ultimately joining Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Haaland was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital. However, due to Karim Benzema’s red-hot form and Madrid’s obsession with Kylian Mbappe, the move never materialized.

Only 22 years old, the Premier League’s leading scorer still has plenty of time to move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. And if Pimienta’s latest interview is anything to go by, Los Blancos have every right to fancy themselves as Haaland’s future, prospective suitor.

Speaking to The Mirror, Pimienta heaped praise on the 14-time European champions, calling them the ultimate destination for footballers.

“There is the Premier League, and there is Real Madrid,” Pimienta said.

“Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has redefined the art of goalscoring in the Premier League, netting a goal every 72 minutes. The Norwegian sharp-shooter has featured in 24 league games for City this season, scoring 27 times. Haaland has also scored five Champions League goals in as many appearances this season.

Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with Real Madrid’s performance despite defeat to Barcelona in Copa del Rey semi-finals

Eder Militao’s 26th-minute own goal saw Real Madrid succumb to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Barcelona on Thursday (1 March). Los Merengues dispatched 12 shots on the night, with none of them landing on target. They also enjoyed 65% possession but failed to get the result they wanted.

Despite seeing them taste defeat at home, Carlo Ancelotti praised his team’s performance, claiming that they would fare better if they repeated the display in the second leg.

In a post-match press conference, Ancelotti said:

“We had the performance that we wanted, but not the result. We were intense, pressing high up the pitch and leaving Barcelona with little possession. We could have done better in the final third, but it was hard because Barcelona’s two lines were very tight together."

He added:

“We just need to repeat this performance in Barcelona. If we also have this intensity in the second leg I think we’ll have a chance, as I don’t think Barcelona can defend that well again. It’s just the first leg of a two-legged tie. The players are confident for the second leg.”

The second leg of the mouth-watering Copa del Rey semi-final will take place at Camp Nou on April 5.

