"Has to be Top 3 in that Ballon d'Or list", "Dude is a freak" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 1-0 win in Copa Del Rey S/F against Atleti

Barcelona fans online have praised Lamine Yamal for his performance in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (April 2). The Spaniard was remarkable in attack and delivered an assist as Barca secured a 1-0 win against Atletico, and won 5-4 on aggregate.

Ferran Torres (27’) opened the scoring for Barcelona, having placed his strike past Juan Musso following a unique and incisive pass from Yamal. Robin Le Normand missed an opportunity to equalize for Atletico shortly after as his header went high over the bar following a cross from Antoine Griezmann.

In the 39th minute, Musso denied Barca the opportunity to double their lead as Raphinha's shot was saved by the Argentine goalkeeper. Atletico's Alexander Sorloth (52’) wasted a huge opportunity to make the scoreline even as his shot veered off from the goalpost.

Three minutes later, (55’), Raphinha's effort was once again blocked by Musso to keep the scoreline at 1-0. Despite Diego Simeone's men's efforts to score an equalizing goal, Barcelona held on to secure a narrow victory.

Yamal was a consistent threat on the right wing for Atletico's defense. The teenager created numerous opportunities that his teammates failed to convert. In his 87 minutes on the pitch, Yamal maintained a passing accuracy of 74% (26/35). He provided three key passes, created two big chances, and registered one shot on target, earning him a rating of 8.0/10 (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to laud the Spaniard for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Lamine Yamal has to be Top 3 in that Ballon D'Or list seriously."

"Lamine is a genius man, no words left to describe him anymore," another added.

"Don’t compare teenage Messi to Lamine Yamal What Lamine Yamal is doing has never been seen before. No teenager has ever peaked like this," a fan opined.

"There’s no need to talk about Lamine Yamal as a talent anymore. He’s already the best footballer in the world and proving it in the biggest matches," another said.

"Lamine is unplayable. Undoubtedly the best player in the world," another fan opined.

"Lamine Yamal is really starting to shape into Neymar as a player. His passing is getting ridiculous. How many players in football have the vision and passing ability to assist that goal? Dude is a freak. At this point, if Barcelona win everything, give him the Ballon D’Or," wrote another.

"I hope so" - Pedri on the possibility of Barcelona registering big win over Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona midfielder Pedri hopes they will register a significant win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. The Spaniard added that Barca would have to find a way to control the great players of Los Blancos.

In an interview after the win against Atletico, the Spaniard was asked if Barca would be going for a big win in the final against Madrid. He said (via Barca Universal on X):

"I hope so. Obviously, that's what we want, but we know they will make things difficult for me. They have great players, and we have to control them."

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in yet another El Clasico final. The game will be played on Saturday, April 26, at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla. In their last five head-to-head encounters, La Blaugrana have registered three wins while Los Blancos has secured two wins.

