"Has me twitching already", "Better not let us down" - Manchester United fans fume as 'dodgy' player starts against Leicester City

Manchester United fans are unhappy with manager Erik ten Hag's selection of Victor Lindelof in his starting lineup for the side's clash with Leicester City. The Red Devils host the Foxes at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 19). They have not been beaten at their home ground in the league since the opening day of the campaign.

Ten Hag's men are marching towards a top-four finish, sitting comfortably in third place, with a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. There have even been murmurs of a potential title challenge as they trail leaders Arsenal by eight points.

However. Manchester United need to rotate their squad, as they're still competing in all four competitions. Hence, Ten Hag has chosen Lindelof in defence in place of Raphael Varane.

The Swedish defender has found game time hard to come by this season, starting just 13 of 18 games across competitions. He has helped his side keep seven clean sheets. Varane is rested ahead of the Red Devils' crucial midweek second-leg clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg at home on Thursday (February 23).

David de Gea starts in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in defence. Meanwhile, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Casemiro misses out due to a domestic suspension.

The in-form Marcus Rashford is in attack, looking to add to his 22 goals for the season thus far. He partners Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst in United's frontline.

However, fans are disappointed with Lindelof's start. One fan reckons the Swede is:

"Lindelof is dodgy. Can't see this going well for United."

Another is shaking with nervousness over the changes made to Ten Hag's side:

"United absolutely need to win today. A non-negotiable. And the fact that Casemiro is still not available, Lindelof starts and Sancho is benched has me twitching already."

One Red Devils fan urged Lindelof to put in a good performance:

"Lindelof and Dalot, better not let us down."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's starting lineup against Leicester:

Manchester United manager hails Wan-Bissaka's impact after return to team

Wan-Bissaka has turned things around.

Wan-Bissaka was heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford last summer as he struggled for form last season. The English right-back was displaced by Dalot in the first team, and a return to Crystal Palace was touted for the player.

However, Wan-Bissaka remained at Manchester United and bided his time before being handed an opportunity by Ten Hag. Dalot returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a hamstring injury. That allowed Wan-Bissaka his chance to impress, and he did so with aplomb.

He has made 15 appearances across competitions, providing an assist. The full-back has shown dramatic improvement going forward in comparison with last season. Ten Hag has spoken highly of the impact Wan-Bissaka has had this campaign, telling reporters (via the Mirror):

"Yes, of course (pleased about his impact). He is improving his game, and I’m happy with his return."

Ten Hag touched on Wan-Bissaka's struggles at the start of the season:

"He had a difficult first part of the season, but he fought himself back, and that’s a credit to him. If you struggle, you fight yourself back; that’s what life is about, and especially top football."

Wan-Bissaka's deal with Manchester United expires in 2024. His transformation this season under Ten Hag may see him remain at Old Trafford for a while.

