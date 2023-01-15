"Hasn't been the same player" - Pundit makes interesting observation about Liverpool star after Brighton defeat

Football analyst Jay Bothroyd made an interesting claim about Liverpool's Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah after the Reds' 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Salah failed to make any notable impact during the Premier League away clash. The attacker failed to take a shot on target and didn't even attempt a cross against Brighton. He also lost possession a massive 15 times during the game.

Since joining the Reds in 2017, Salah has been sensational. He has scored 173 goals and provided 69 assists in 281 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, since Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich in the summer, Salah has failed to replicate his usual high standards. In 27 games this season, Salah has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists.

Bothroyd pointed out that Salah's influence on the team has lessened. He wrote on Twitter:

"Since Liverpool best player left they have gone to pot… honestly has Salah touched the ball this game? Since Mane left, Salah hasn’t been the same player! Brighton has absolutely schooled Liverpool today. I can’t believe it! But massive credit to Brighton…"

He added:

"Also, I don’t think Dunk gets enough credit, white left, burns left and the defence still looks solid. Mitoma has had Trent on toast, he’s gonna have nightmares tonight."

The Reds slid down to the eighth spot with the defeat. They now have 28 points after 18 games. Brighton moved up to the seventh spot and has 30 points on the board after 18 games.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool's defeat

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quizzed after the game about whether his players are competing the way he would like them to. Klopp replied (via the Reds' official website):

"Of course, it is something I don’t like, but it's not that I think, 'Oh, you don't win challenges.' It's my job to organise the situation like that, that the boys arrive in the situation where they can have challenges. Yes, of course, then last week I said I cannot win a challenge for them, that’s true, but it's my job to organise that they arrive there in the right moments."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table. #BHALIV Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table. #BHALIV

Klopp added:

"It's my job to make the right line-up, all these things; set up the right tactics. I am not sure if it's still because the game is only a few minutes ago, but I can’t remember a worse game. I honestly can't and I mean all, not only Liverpool, I can’t remember, and that is my responsibility. That makes it a really low point for the moment. [That's] clear.

