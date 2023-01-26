"Hat trick on the way" - Manchester City hilariously replies to fan's request for 5 goals this season 

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte provided a hilarious reply on Twitter after a fan requested him to score five goals this season. Laporte, however, promised to reach the landmark quickly as he guaranteed to score a hat-trick in the Cityzens' next game against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's team are set to take on the Gunners in the fourth round of the FA Cup next. The game will take place at the Etihad.

In a recent video released by the Premier League's official Twitter account, Laporte was omitted from the shortlist of the best January signings in the league. He joined Manchester City from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018.

Laporte reshared the video, captioning it:

"Not saying I am - I am not at all - but this video is funny (or the caption is just really bad, sorry admin)."

A fan with the user handle @Felixandres77 commented under the post:

"Laporte, I need 5 goals from you till the end of the season please. Quick!"

Laporte replied:

"Sure bro hat trick on the way."

Laporte is known for his defensive abilities rather than his attacking prowess. Since joining the Cityzens, he has scored 12 goals in 167 games for the Manchester-based club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the importance of the FA Cup showdown against Arsenal

Ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Arsenal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the importance of the game. The two teams are currently the top two sides in the Premier League.

Albeit the fact that they will be facing off in a different competition, Guardiola said the match will be significant. He told the media (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's a different competition, it's a final. It's more than Arsenal to prove ourselves to how is our level against... a team with 50 points in one leg is the best. We have to prove how far away or how close we are. The best way is to perform our best level, otherwise it will be difficult."

