“Haters looking a bit quiet”, “Euro 2012 Pirlo” – Liverpool fans hail ‘incredible’ Reds star in new role after 6-1 win over Leeds

Liverpool hammered Leeds United 6-1 in the Premier League on Monday, April 17 and fans were thoroughly impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's stellar performance.
The 24-year-old was on a rampage at Elland Road, bagging two assists as the Reds handed Leeds their heaviest home defeat in the competition.
Having struggled to express himself this season, Alexander-Arnold turned back the clock with a vintage display on Monday, and moreover, from a slightly different role than he usually occupies for the Reds.
With Liverpool in possession, Alexander-Arnold moved into midfield alongside holding midfielder Fabinho and played in the deep-lying playmaker role. It allowed him to roam forward more freely and his impact was felt as early as the 35th minute, when he regained possession and played a neat one-two with Salah before placing a low-cross for Gakpo to tap home.
The 24-year-old bagged his second assist late on, sending a lovely ball over the top of the Leeds defense for Nunez. The Uruguayan striker took a touch before firing home their sixth of the evening.
Alexander-Arnold's impact on the night was so telling that fans took to Twitter to rave about him, heaping praise on the England international.
One fan wrote that his haters were "quiet" after his performance, while another likened his performance to that of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo during the 2012 Euros.
Liverpool to finish erratic season on a high?
Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season, which explains their poor standings in the Premier League table right now as the Reds languish in eighth position with 47 points from 30 games.
But could Monday night's emphatic victory spur them on to finish their campaign on a high?
This isn't the first time that Liverpool have won by a big margin in the league this season, having battered Bournemouth 9-0 and Manchester United 7-0 during this campaign. However, on both occasions, the Reds failed to build on their resounding victories, even going four games without a victory after their historic thrashing of the Red Devils in March.
This inconsistency has cost them a great deal, especially in terms of their top-four ambitions, although it's not completely out of their reach yet. Liverpool are nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and with some luck, they could manage an unlikely finish in the Champions League spots.