“Haters looking a bit quiet”, “Euro 2012 Pirlo” – Liverpool fans hail ‘incredible’ Reds star in new role after 6-1 win over Leeds

Liverpool hammered Leeds United 6-1 in the Premier League on Monday, April 17 and fans were thoroughly impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's stellar performance.

The 24-year-old was on a rampage at Elland Road, bagging two assists as the Reds handed Leeds their heaviest home defeat in the competition.

Having struggled to express himself this season, Alexander-Arnold turned back the clock with a vintage display on Monday, and moreover, from a slightly different role than he usually occupies for the Reds.

Should Jurgen Klopp make the permanent switch next season? Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield these past two gamesShould Jurgen Klopp make the permanent switch next season? Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield these past two games 👀🔥Should Jurgen Klopp make the permanent switch next season? https://t.co/OGn1jXlBR7

With Liverpool in possession, Alexander-Arnold moved into midfield alongside holding midfielder Fabinho and played in the deep-lying playmaker role. It allowed him to roam forward more freely and his impact was felt as early as the 35th minute, when he regained possession and played a neat one-two with Salah before placing a low-cross for Gakpo to tap home.

The 24-year-old bagged his second assist late on, sending a lovely ball over the top of the Leeds defense for Nunez. The Uruguayan striker took a touch before firing home their sixth of the evening.

Alexander-Arnold's impact on the night was so telling that fans took to Twitter to rave about him, heaping praise on the England international.

One fan wrote that his haters were "quiet" after his performance, while another likened his performance to that of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo during the 2012 Euros.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Moby @Mobyhaque1 Trent in midfield vs Leeds



2 assists

153 touches (!)

124 accurate passes (!)

91% pass accuracy (!)

12 accurate long balls (!)

20 passes into final third (!)

11 ball recoveries Trent in midfield vs Leeds 2 assists 153 touches (!) 124 accurate passes (!)91% pass accuracy (!)12 accurate long balls (!)20 passes into final third (!) 11 ball recoveries https://t.co/nhLSUj1Ycw

Liam 💫 @LiamMLFC



He’s cooked Trent haters looking a bit quiet rnHe’s cooked Trent haters looking a bit quiet rn 😁He’s cooked 🔥 https://t.co/XAx6trg2Wi

Sean @SeanDOlfc Nah I’m sorry we’re looking at a joke of a player here with Trent in midfield. This is Euro 2012 Pirlo Nah I’m sorry we’re looking at a joke of a player here with Trent in midfield. This is Euro 2012 Pirlo

Jordy @JordyLFC_ Trent Alexander Arnold’s heat map so far tonight Trent Alexander Arnold’s heat map so far tonight https://t.co/yL82iUSZ6V

Samuel @SamueILFC Trent Alexander-Arnold when he’s on it, is incredible to watch. Running the show again in his new role. Trent Alexander-Arnold when he’s on it, is incredible to watch. Running the show again in his new role.

- @AnfieldRd96 I want 1 hour of praise for Trent. He has been absolutely sensational tonight. I want 1 hour of praise for Trent. He has been absolutely sensational tonight.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @WilcoFtbl Trent Alexander-Arnold is a midfielder.



Sign a top tier Right Back in the summer window and don’t look back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a midfielder.Sign a top tier Right Back in the summer window and don’t look back.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Will scapegoat him when he’s poor, but guarantee you won’t hear a word from the media about Trent’s performance tonight. Will scapegoat him when he’s poor, but guarantee you won’t hear a word from the media about Trent’s performance tonight.

Liverpool to finish erratic season on a high?

Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season, which explains their poor standings in the Premier League table right now as the Reds languish in eighth position with 47 points from 30 games.

But could Monday night's emphatic victory spur them on to finish their campaign on a high?

This isn't the first time that Liverpool have won by a big margin in the league this season, having battered Bournemouth 9-0 and Manchester United 7-0 during this campaign. However, on both occasions, the Reds failed to build on their resounding victories, even going four games without a victory after their historic thrashing of the Red Devils in March.

This inconsistency has cost them a great deal, especially in terms of their top-four ambitions, although it's not completely out of their reach yet. Liverpool are nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and with some luck, they could manage an unlikely finish in the Champions League spots.

