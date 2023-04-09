"Have some shame Klopp" "Gonna be a long day" - Liverpool fans fume as 2 key players are benched for crunch clash against Arsenal

Liverpool fans are disappointed with Jurgen Klopp's decision not to start Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez in his side's starting lineup for their clash with Arsenal today (April 9).

The Merseysiders host the league leaders at Anfield, looking to get their top-four hunt back on track. They were held to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea and beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in their last two games in the league. Klopp's side sit 13 points off the top four in eighth position.

However, Liverpool will head into their encounter with Arsenal with Thiago and Nunez on the substitutes bench. The former has dealt with injury issues throughout the season but has just returned from a hip injury. If the Spaniard does feature, it will be his first appearance for the Merseysiders since February. He has played 24 games across competitions, providing one assist.

Meanwhile, fears grew over Nunez's availability when he wasn't spotted with his teammates for a pre-match walk. Those fears have been confirmed as the Uruguayan striker has only made the bench. He has scored 14 goals in 35 games this season. His absence is a blow, with Klopp instead calling upon Diogo Jota.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson in defense. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones are selected in midfield. Jota is joined in attack by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

One fan would have taken a risk on Thiago rather than start Henderson, Fabinho, and Jones, tweeting:

"Half fit Thiago is still better than Henderson Fabinho Jones combined have some shame Klopp."

Another fan thinks Liverpool may be in for a long day against Arsenal:

"Gonna be in for a long day."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the key duo missing the encounter with the league leaders:

JøshuÆ @Yejosh3: "Klopp must be working against us.. Jones & Henderson starting again.. Nunez & Thiago on bench.. no bajcetic and Carvalho on bench again.. no this today.."

Luke Morgan @luke84m



@leeo1982: "Poxy line up again Lee Darwin on bench along with Thiago"

Deniz @MusialaEra



"Half fit Thiago is still better than Henderson Fabinho Jones combined have some shame Klopp"

Pranav @LFC_Pranav: "Thiago is fit. Just start him. There's only 10 games left in the season."

@StevenGerr8rd: "Please tell me what we are saving Thiago for? Season more or less over, can't afford any dropped points. These are the games Thiago was brought in for."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backs his former side to beat Arsenal

Jamie Carragher thinks the Merseysiders will beat Arsenal.

Carragher has predicted the Merseysiders to prevail over Arsenal due to the game being played at Anfield. The Anfield great told Sky Sports:

"I think Liverpool will win. Just because it’s Anfield."

The pundit acknowledged that the Gunners would be favorites if the game weren't taking place at Anfield:

"If this game was taking place at any other place, if it was Arsenal or a mutual venue then Arsenal would be massive favourites."

Carragher continued by claiming that Klopp's side are a completely different team when playing at home:

"But when you look at Liverpool this season and you watch some of the poor performances we’ve seen in the last two matches against City and Chelsea, when they come here [Anfield] it’s a completely different team.

