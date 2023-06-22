"Haven't learned their lesson with transfers" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Arsenal for 'strange' pursuit of £65 million rated PL star

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal are making a mistake by pursuing the signature of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners are reportedly set to complete Havertz's signing in a deal worth £65 million.

Havertz had a poor campaign with the Blues last term. He scored only nine goals and provided one assist in 47 games across competitions.

Agbonlahor is baffled by the Gunners' pursuit of the player. He told Football Insider:

"I don’t understand that transfer its very strange. Arsenal haven’t learned their lesson with transfers, Kai Havertz is not a clinical striker. He is not an out and out number nine, which what Arsenal need as they currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but require an upgrade on them."

Agbonlahor added that the money Chelsea receive from Havertz's sale can be used by the west London club to pursue Arsenal target Moises Caicedo. He said:

“Havertz hasn’t got that finishing instinct, so it is very strange from Arsenal if they are going to give £50-£60million to Chelsea, so they can then sign a player that the Gunners want in Moises Caicedo. It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I am sure that their fans would agree.”

While Havertz's time with the Blues was underwhelming, it was partly down to the fact that the German forward was used as a striker by the club. At Bayer Leverkusen, where he initially rose to fame, Havertz operated from a deeper role as an attacking midfielder or second-striker. He could reinvent himself in such a role under Mikel Arteta's tutelage at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz joins an exclusive list of players to represent both Arsenal and Chelsea

Over the years, a handful of players have represented both Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the biggest clubs in London. Kai Havertz is set to become the latest addition on the list with his upcoming move to the Emirates.

Jorginho, David Luiz, Willian, Petr Cech, Olivier Giroud, Cesc Fabregas, William Gallas, Emmanuel Petit, Ashley Cole, Nicolas Anelka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lassana Diarra, and Yossi Benayoun have represented both London clubs in the Premier League era.

While his stint at Stamford Bridge is often criticized, Havertz scored a few crucial goals, including winners in the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup finals. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Gunners.

