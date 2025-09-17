"He actually hates the club", "Should not let him play" - Fans unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate despite win over Istiklol

Al-Nassr fans on social media have slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Abdulelah Al-Amri, after their 5-0 win over Istiklol in the AFC Cup on Wednesday, September 17. They believe that the defender has been a weak link and escaped a red card today.

Ad

Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 14th minute of the game before former Chelsea man Angelo Gabriel made it 3-0 within three minutes. Ronaldo was not in the AFC Cup match today, but his side dominated and held on to the lead until halftime.

Wesley made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, and the game looked set to end with the same scoreline, but the Al-Nassr players wanted more. Kingsley Coman made it 4-0 with a minute left, and Sadio Mane made it a formidable scoreline with a fifth deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

While it turned out to be a comfortable win for Al-Nassr, it could have easily gone the opposite way, as Al-Amri only got booked for a high boot that almost connected with an opponent's head. Fans were quick to point it out during the game and posted:

۟ @OSAKABRADYCR7 @TheNassrZone 😭😭 nah he actually hates the club

Ad

Robert🇵🇹 @RobertRMCF @TheNassrZone We should not let him play

Ad

Victor E @v1ctore_ @TheNassrZone Hes a joke man wtf. He wants to lose

Ad

▫▪Hector▫▪ @lalitoespos7 @TheNassrZone Wtf is this clown doing at the club

Ad

Enzio 👑♠️ @enziosx777 @TheNassrZone He needs learn alot lesson how to not DO THAT 😑

Ad

Al-Nassr will return to action on Saturday, September 20, when they host Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make the team once again, after resting today.

MLS clubs urged to make move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by Herculez Gomez

ESPN pundit Herculez Gomez urged MLS sides to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. He believed that the Al-Nassr star can be lured like Inter Miami got Lionel Messi and said:

Ad

“Nobody thought Lionel Messi would come, and yet he did. What did it take? It took ownership and I think it’s going to be a similar package [to recruit Ronaldo to MLS],” Gomez said on Futbol Americas. “American owner John Textor (owns Botafogo, Crystal Palace and American Eagle Football Group), they want, as per reports, to offer a similar package for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo, or one of the teams, ahead of the Club World Cup."

Ad

“Do I see someone within Major League Soccer with the ability to do that? Maybe. Should they do that? Absolutely. There is no absolute way you have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same league, and you’re not going to pay attention. Whether you’re a hater of what they have become now, or whether you’re a lover of what they’ve done to the game. Two players who have played at the highest of levels for so long, who have competed against one another."

Cristiano Ronaldo was a free agent for a short span in the summer after his contract at Al-Nassr expired. He ended up signing a new deal to extend his stay until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More