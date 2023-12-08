"He always delivers", "Nobody does it better than him" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Riyadh

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance in Al-Nassr's 4-1 home win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (December 8).

Luis Castro's side opened the scoring through their captain Ronaldo in the 31st minute before the Portuguese turned provider three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Otavio doubled Al-Alami's advantage as the hosts led 2-0 at the break.

Talisca scored midway through the second half to end the game as a contest. Although Riyadh reduced arrears through Andrey Gray only a minute later, the Brazilian restored Al-Alami's three-goal lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It was an emphatic return to winning ways for Castro's side who were humbled 3-0 in the top-of-the-table clash at leaders Al-Hilal in their previous outing. Meanwhile, fans lauded Ronaldo for another stellar performance, with one tweeting:

"The goat again he always delivers"

Another chimed in:

"Nobody does it better than him...."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

With their captain Ronaldo leading from the front, Al-Alami are within seven points of Al-Hilal, who won 2-1 at Al-Tai to continue their march to the league title.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a blistering first full campaign in Saudi football. In 21 games across competitions, the 38-year-old has netted 19 times and provided 10 assists.

That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games. Ronaldo has not scored in only four of those games, with Al-Nassr losing two of them (2-0 at home to Al-Taawoun, 3-0 at Al-Hilal), drawing one (2-2 at home to Abha) and winning the other (3-1 at Al-Fayha).

The Al-Riyadh game marked the sixth league game this season where Ronaldo scored and assisted at least once. Overall, he has bagged 33 goals and 12 assists in 40 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since joining them on a free transfer last December.