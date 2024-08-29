"He brings experience and talent" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on new signing Federico Chiesa

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was full of praise for new signing Federico Chiesa after his announcement. The Dutchman pointed to the attacker's age, suggesting that he had experience while also the potential to develop further.

He said (via The Anfield Talk on Twitter):

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us."

Chiesa has completed a move from Juventus to Liverpool for a reported fee of £12.5 million. The Reds moved to snap up the Italian who was made available by the Bianconeri with the arrival of new manager Thiago Motta. With just one year left on his contract, the Merseysiders were able to sign the talented attacker for a relatively low transfer fee.

With an ability to play across the front line, Chiesa joins a strong Reds attack that boasts the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo. He made 37 appearances across competitions for Juventus last season, scoring 10 goals and setting up three more.

Liverpool youngster set to join RB Salzburg after financial issues block move to Barcelona

Bajcetic is set to join RB Salzburg.

Barcelona's late attempt to hijack Red Bull Salzburg's move for Liverpool midfielder Stefab Bajcetic has failed. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Spaniard is set to move to the Austrian club on loan for the season.

A deal was already in place between Salzburg and the Reds. However, La Blaugrana attempted to make a late move for the 19-year-old. This came after their academy prospect Marc Bernal suffered a devastating ACL injury that is set to keep him out for an extended period of time. Bernal, who had impressed throughout pre-season, looked in line to play a key role in midfield but his absence forced Barcelona to look for options.

However, their financial issues meant they were unable to pay the loan fee Liverpool were looking for to sign Bajcetic. He will now feature for Red Bull Salzburg, managed by former Jurgen Klopp assistant Pep Ljinders.

Having joined from Celta Vigo's youth setup, Bajcetic broke through into the Reds' senior team in the 2022-23 season. However, a series of injuries including issues with his adductor muscle and calf has kept him out for the better part of the last 18 months. He made just three appearances for the Merseyside team last season.

