"He can get the whole club together" - Kevin Campbell names the ideal manager for Manchester United 

Kevin Campbell has backed Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager. The former Arsenal striker believes the PSG boss is 'ready-made' for the Red Devils and should be their No. 1 choice.

Manchester United have been linked with Mauricio Pochettino for a long time, but could never appoint him. Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, the Argentine was once again linked with a move to Old Trafford, but reports claim PSG refused to let him leave.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed on an interim basis, and Campbell believes Pochettino should be taking over in the summer. While talking to Football Insider, he said:

"I think it's been geared towards Pochettino this whole time. Just the way he can get the whole club together and really galvanise the whole place, it'd do Man United the world of good. He's really shown he can bring the kids through as well. There might well be better managers out there, but there's none better than Pochettino in terms of bringing through the kids and getting the best out of them. I think he's tailor-made for United."

Gary Neville backs Pochettino for Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has also backed Pochettino to become the next manager at Old Trafford.

He believes the former Tottenham and Southampton manager plays the right style of football and fits the club well.

"I think United will get the right manager at the end of the season for the longer term. I'd like Pochettino to be the next manager because he's got experience of the league, I think he would play the right type of football. It feels like the moment for him to step up. He's managing big stars, characters and personalities. I've always liked him and the way in which he has operated. I think he fits the club, he works with young players as well."

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January 2021, but the ride has been far from smooth. The Argentine has a star-studded squad but needs to win the Champions League this season at all costs.

