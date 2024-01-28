“He can be one of the greats in the world” - Chelsea star backed to win Ballon d’Or future in bold claim by agent

Football agent Manuel Sierra believes Chelsea have got themselves a future Ballon d'Or winner in 16-year-old Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez. The Blues signed the youngster in 2023, and his agent believes the young midfielder is one-of-a-kind in what he does on the pitch.

Chelsea beat a host of clubs to the signing of Kendry Paez in 2023, with the youngster expected to remain at Independiente del Valle until 2025 when he turns 18. The creative midfielder is considered by many to be at the same level as Barcelona's Lamine Tamal in being among the best 16-year-olds in professional football now.

The Blues agreed a deal for the youngster, which could reach up to €20 million if all milestones are met. Sierra revealed in a chat with AS that he believes the teenager will definitely be in the Ballon d'Or conversation a few years from now.

"I don’t know if we are going to have such a beastly talent in my life again like Kendry Páez.

“Today he is still at 50% of his chances, 60% of his chances. He is a boy who, if he learns to be professional, learns to live in professionalism, not professionalism, but in professionalism, he is a guy who can be, for me, if not Ballon d’Or, be very close to being Ballon d’Or in the next, six, seven or eight years.

“I think he can be one of the greats in the world. He has it all. He is a guy who is super prepared for success.

“I think we are doing a great job. Hopefully in July 2025 he can arrive with all the credentials to be one of Chelsea’s important players, which is what we are working towards.”

Paez has already met Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, having spent some time training with the Blues in January. The teenager already made his Ecuador bow playing alongside future Chelsea teammate Moises Caicedo, and has scored for his country already.

Chelsea yet to produce Ballon d'Or winner

For all of their success as one of Europe's best sides in the last 20 years, Chelsea have yet to produce a single Ballon d'Or winner. This brings the comments of Manuel Sierra into perspective, as he expects his client to achieve a great feat at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have come close to producing a Ballon d'Or winner twice, first in 2005 when Frank Lampard finished second behind Ronaldinho. They also saw Jorginho finish third in 2021 despite his role in winning the UEFA Champions League.

Manuel Sierra has a lot of belief in his client, and he expects him to achieve his full potential at the English side. Paez has continued to turn heads with his showings for club and country, and the Blues will be happy to have signed him before any other sides.