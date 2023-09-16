"He can play as a wing-back or a full-back" - Erik ten Hag hints at new role for 26-year-old Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shed light on new signing Sofyan Amrabat's versatility. While primarily a No. 6, the Morocco international can also play as a full-back.

Amrabat has previously played under Ten Hag at Utrecht between 2015 and 2017. He made 50 appearances under the Dutch tactician, scoring one and assisting 10 goals in the process.

With the two now reunited at Old Trafford, Ten Hag was quizzed about the midfielder's best qualities in a pre-match press conference. In reply, he said (via manutd.com):

“What we missed in our squad was behind Casemiro, another one - so a typical holding midfield player. So we have him [Casemiro] and you see the overload in games. We need a type [like that], but also Amrabat can play alongside Casemiro.

“He is also capable of playing in a higher position on the pitch. And even he can play as a wing-back or a full-back.”

Amrabat is yet to make an appearance for United since joining them on a year-long loan from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day. The English giants have the option of making the move permanent next summer for £21.5 million, on top of a loan fee of £8.6 million.

He is set to miss their upcoming Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, but Ten Hag hopes to have him back soon.

"Amrabat, he came back (from international break) unfortunately with the injury, so he will not be available for tomorrow [Saturday], but I think, on the short notice [soon], yes. And I'm sure we will all get joy from them," the Dutchman told the press.

After the Brighton encounter, the Red Devils will face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday, September 20.

Manchester United start season on the wrong note

Manchester United haven't had the best of starts to the 2023-24 season, with two wins and two defeats in the Premier League.

They have lost to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur while registering scratchy wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. The 20-time English champions are currently 11th in the league table with six points after four matches.

They also have a host of players out due to injury issues, including Amrabat, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount. Moreover, Antony and Jadon Sancho are sidelined due to their respective off-field problems.