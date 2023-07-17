"He can’t even hit a barn door" - Pundit claims Arsenal new signing will 'be a flop' at the London club

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara has boldly stated that Kai Havertz will be a flop at Arsenal. The former Tottenham Hotspur player added that the German was not good enough at Chelsea so the Blues got rid of the player.

Arsenal signed Havertz this summer after Chelsea accepted a £65 million offer. The German made his debut for the Gunners last week in a 1-1 draw against Nurnberg, the club's first pre-season friendly.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, O'Hara was convinced that Havertz would not thrive under Mikel Arteta. He said:

"What Kai Havertz? He can't even hit a barn door. He wasn't good enough (for Chelsea), so they got rid of him. I am telling you now that Kai Havertz will be a flop at Arsenal – Havertz, not so sure. I don't think it's going to work out and I don't think it's going to fit into their mould."

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were also linked with the German, but did not meet the asking price set by Chelsea.

Arsenal warned about signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Jamie O'Hara is not the only former Premier League player to claim that Kai Havertz is not a good signing for Arsenal. The Gunners' former player Ray Parlour was also of the same opinion before they signed the attacker.

Speaking on talkSPORT in June, Parlour urged his former side to rethink their move for Havertz as he was not a goalscorer and they already had better backup players for Gabriel Jesus. He said:

"You need an out and out goalscorer, if you're Arsenal. They've got so much good backup play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net. For me, I don't think that's the right signing. But obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there."

Parlour continued:

"There might be a plan for him. Any player coming into any club, you've got to give them a chance. But for me, it's a shame, I'd have gone for Ivan Toney but he's obviously got that ban and whether they want to take a chance with that…but he would have been the obvious choice for me."

Havertz scored 19 goals in 91 Premier Lague matches for Chelsea after joining them from Bayer Leverkusen. He scored the all-important goal against Manchester City to help the Blues win the UEFA Champions League in 2021.