"He could have a chance" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explains why high-flying Raphinha could win Ballon d'Or this season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opined that if Raphinha maintains consistency, he could win the Ballon d’Or. This comes after the Brazilian has been lethal and important for La Blaugrana this season.

Ad

In a press conference ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Benfica, Flick lauded Raphinha for his remarkable performance this season. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Of course, if he does well this season, he could have a chance. He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he has scored, it shows you how hungry he is. You see it, it's good to see how focused he is. I'm happy with his level."

Ad

Trending

Raphinha has been one of the side's stand-out attackers this season. Best known for his intuition and finishing, the Brazilian has consistently proven to be remarkable on the left wing. The former Leeds United forward has scored 25 goals and delivered 18 assists in 40 appearances for Barcelona this season.

If Barca could win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League, the Brazilian's chances of clinching the Ballon d’Or award would increase. The 28-year-old remains an important player for Barca and is contracted at Camp Nou till June 2027.

Ad

"A mature and experienced goalkeeper" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick on Wojciech Szczesny

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana boss also claimed that Wojciech Szczesny is a mature and skilled shot-stopper. This comes after the Polish international has been a terrific makeshift goalie in the absence of Marc André ter Stegen.

Ad

In a press conference ahead of their UCL clash against Benfica, Flick lauded Szczesny for his performance this season, saying (via Barca Universal):

“Szczesny is a mature and experienced goalkeeper. His personality helps us a lot, he is doing a great job.”

Undoubtedly, Szczesny has put in a good shift since moving to the LaLiga outfit on a short-term deal. He joined La Blaugrana in October 2024 and is contracted at the club till the end of the 2024-25 season.

Szczesny has kept eight clean sheets and conceded only 13 goals in 14 games for Barca this season. His experience would once again be put to the test in the second-leg round of 16 against Benfica. The game is slated to be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday, March 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback