"He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen" - Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star to sign new deal with the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed forward Marcus Rashford to sign a new deal with the club. The England international has had a stellar 2022-23 season and is expected to be rewarded for his high-level performances.

Rashford joined the Manchester United academy at the age of seven and worked his way up to the senior team. He made his debut in 2016 in the Europa League at the age of 18, scoring a brace against Danish side Midtjylland.

The Red Devils winger hasn't looked back since and has scored 123 goals and provided 68 assists in 357 appearances for the club. He has also won five major trophies, including the EFL Cup this season.

Rashford signed a contract extension with Manchester United in December, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024. According to The Independent, he is earning £250,000 a week, making him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

His form has ascended to the next level since his contract extension. He has scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 appearances this season, and it is likely he will renew his contract at his boyhood club.

Erik ten Hag recently backed Marcus Rashford to renew his contract. As per The European Lad on Twitter, he said:

"I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen."

The Red Devils, meanwhile, next face Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 28) in their final Premier League game of the season.

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford set to demand £500,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford: Reports

According to Daily Star, Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is expected to demand £500,000 a week in his new contract to stay at Old Trafford. Talks between both parties are currently delayed amid the uncertain ownership of the club.

The 25-year-old is currently earning half that amount on his current deal. However, after his impressive form this season, wants to be the highest-paid player in the league.

Daily Star reported (via Eurosport):

"The deal Rashford wants to get would make him the highest paid star in the Premier League ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and team-mate David De Gea."

They added:

"He is willing to sign a deal which would see him pledge his peak seasons and long-term future to his hometown club. But he also recognises it will be the biggest and most important contract of his career and he wants rewarding for the success he's had this season."

It is currently unknown if the club hierarchy will be swayed into accepting Rashford's high salary demands. However, he has had an impressive season and the Red Devils will need him to challenge for silverware next season.

