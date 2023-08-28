"He has no clue on what we actually do" - Jurgen Klopp makes surprising admission on Liverpool summer signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a shocking revelation about new signing Wataru Endo. After the Reds' 2-1 win over Newcastle United, the German spoke about a number of his players and claimed that the Japanese midfielder is still not quite aware of the side's tactical set up.

He said:

‘Endo has no clue on what we actually do. Macca and Dom as a double six were brilliant."

Endo made his first start for Liverpool in a midfield three alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. The 30-year-old played in a slightly deeper role and was subbed off after 58 minutes.

The Japanese midfielder was signed for €18 million from German side VfB Stuttgart. This came after the Reds' pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia ended in failure, with the pair snubbing them to join Chelsea.

Liverpool pulled off an unlikely victory, with substitute Darwin Nunez scoring two late goals to complete a dramatic comeback. Klopp's side found themselves a goal and a man down in the first half with Anthony Gordon's opener and Virgil van Dijk being sent off.

However, Nunez's late brace ensured the visitors took home all three points. He produced a fantastic finish after an error from Sven Botman before calmly finding the winner in stoppage time.

Klopp lauds star attacker's maturity in Liverpool's come-from-behind victory

The Uruguayan's impact off the bench was sensational.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was appreciative of Darwin Nunez's maturity after the attacker came off the bench and scored a brace to lead the side to a 2-1 win over Newcastle. Speaking after the game, the German stated that he understood the Uruguayan's displeasure at not starting and emphasised the need to find more stability.

He said:

"At half-time the feeling was there that something was possible. Nunez with a super performance. I don’t think we needed too much luck. We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin, he was obviously fired up from not starting. We had really good football moments. It was a super mature performance.

"It’s clear [Nunez is] not happy [about not starting]. It’s early in the season, we need to find stability and results.

"He will play, there’s no doubt about that. We need everyone. We need to find a way of playing."

Nunez has not started in any of Liverpool's three games. However, he showed his class against the Magpies, producing two quality finishes late in the game to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

The 24-year-old arrived at Anfield last season from Benfica on a deal worth close to €100 million. He had an up-and-down first campaign in England, scoring 15 goals and bagging four assists.