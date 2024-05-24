“He doesn’t listen to the fans” - Ex-Manchester United striker urges Red Devils to keep ‘stubborn’ Ten Hag in charge for next season

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin believes the club should keep Erik ten Hag for another season. He said that he likes the Dutchman's 'stubbornness' and believes he has the right philosophy to make the club successful.

There has been immense speculation about Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford after an abysmal 2023-24 season. United secured their worst-ever Premier League finish (8th) and were comfortably eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup. They could still save the season by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City but Ten Hag's future is still in the air.

However, Dion Dublin believes Manchester United should stick with the Dutch manager, as he said (via Daily Mail):

“I personally like Mr Ten Hag. I like him. I’ve interviewed him three times for BBC Football Focus. And he’s been he’s been brilliant. He knows what he wants to achieve. Has he got the tools? Yes. Are they performing to the level that he needs? And they want to perform to? Possibly not. Does he need to add? Yes."

Dublin added that he likes Ten Hag's attitude towards the fans and the media, saying:

"I believe they keep him. I think they should keep him. I think he’s got the right philosophy. I like that he’s stubborn on the odd occasion. He doesn’t listen to the fans.

“He doesn’t get bogged down with what he thinks he shouldn’t be doing, so he stays on side with the press and stays on side with the planes. He’s doing it for the good of Manchester United and being successful. And I like him and I think they should keep him.”

Ten Hag joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and led them to the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 season.

Kieran McKenna linked with the Manchester United job

As per Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, Manchester United have spoken to Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna's representatives. They are monitoring him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Dorsett reported (via GiveMeSport):

"#mufc officials have met with representatives of #itfc manager Kieran McKenna, in case they decide to replace Erik Ten Hag after the Cup Final. McKenna’s reps met with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox last week. Could mean #cfc and #mufc going head to head for new head coach."

Chelsea, who recently parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, are also interested in appointing Kieran McKenna. He's also been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, who saw Roberto De Zerbi leave at the end of the season.

McKenna led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions and they will be competing in the Premier League this season.