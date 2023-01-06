“He doesn’t have to really do it in this team” – Ex-Chelsea striker tells Haaland how he can improve further

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has pointed out the one area that Erling Haaland should work to improve even more as a player. The Norwegian has been one of the most outstanding players in the Premier League so far this season.

In 22 games this season, he has scored 27 goals and assisted thrice for Manchester City across all competitions. The 22-year-old has scored 21 goals in 16 Premier League games this campaign. Hasselbaink, however, pointed out that the former Borussia Dortmund ace should play more with his back facing the goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t think it affects him mentally because he’s in a Man City team and they are so good at keeping the ball, If he wants to progress as a player, yes, he needs to get with his back to the goal more, but he doesn’t have to really do it in this team."

Hasselbaink added:

"He can wait for the ball in the box and make the difference there, and that is where they need him. It’s like Jack [Grealish] said, 'I just crossed the ball and then Haaland would be there' - where is he? Because he pops up with those little moments."

Erling Haaland has failed to score in only four games this season. The clash against Chelsea was one of those rare occasions.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland's goalscoring record this season is a joke 🥵 Erling Haaland's goalscoring record this season is a joke 🥵 https://t.co/hOj8J0FUXc

Substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez linked up perfectly to hand the Cityzens the lead after the hour mark. Grealish, the provider of the goal, said after the game:

"Yeah it was [lively], I won't go into too much detail. The manager changed a few things, had a few words. We come out and the first 20-30 minutes especially we dominated and had more chances. When we got the goal we had control of the game but they had a few themselves."

Manchester City star chose Sergio Aguero over Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City star Kyle Walker was given the chance to choose between the past and the present. In a Q & A, Walker was asked about his preference between Erling Haaland and retired Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

Walker chose Aguero and reasoned his answer, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I only say Aguero so confidently because Haaland's done six months. I think his stats are phenomenal. He is incredible but what Aguero has done for the club, and I think for the Premier League, I have to say Aguero."

