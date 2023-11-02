"He doesn’t score enough goals, he doesn’t create enough chances" - Andy Cole blasts big-money Manchester United signing 

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole slammed Antony, claiming that the Brazilian has not produced enough during his tenure at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag and Co. signed Antony from Ajax last summer for €100 million on a five-year deal, making him the club's third-highest signing ever. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old failed to justify his price tag last season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

To make matters worse, Antony has regressed this season and has failed to register a single goal contribution in 10 appearances to date. Speaking to Sky Sports, Cole admitted he would have hated to play alongside the Brazilian right-winger. He said (via METRO):

"He would drive me absolutely mad. He’s an individual, we all know he’s very left-footed, he’s an individual who never goes to the right-hand side so as a centre-forward, if you’re making a run to the near post you know you’re never going to get it."

He added:

"He’s going to check back, you’re not sure when he’s going to put it in the box. He doesn’t score enough goals for me, he doesn’t create enough chances for his teammates. So you look at that and say, ‘okay, what are you giving?’. That’s what you’re expecting from him. They’ve spent a hell of a lot of money on him, the manager’s backed him and he’s found it really, really tough."

Antony will be aiming to get off the mark this season in Manchester United's next fixture against Fulham away from home on Saturday, November 4.

Manchester United get knocked out of Carabao Cup after 3-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United's poor run of form continued as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after being outclassed 3-0 by Newcastle United in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.

The clash took place at Old Trafford, offering fans the chance to view a repeat of the 2023 Carabao Cup final between both clubs. However, it was Newcastle who took full advantage of United's dismal form when Miguel Almiron drew first blood in the 28th minute.

Lewis Hall doubled their lead eight minutes later with a fine strike from distance. Joe Willock secured a dominant 3-0 win in the 60th minute with a stellar finish. Manchester United have now lost eight of their 15 games this season and are fast approaching a crisis.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup where they face Chelsea at home on December 18.