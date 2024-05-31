“He dragged them through all season" - Alan Shearer lavishes praise on Chelsea superstar for his performances in the PL

Alan Shearer has lauded Chelsea star Cole Palmer for his performances this season. The Englishman believes Palmer was undoubtedly their best player this term.

The Blues brought in Palmer from Manchester City last summer for a reported £42.5 million. The City academy graduate earned his first-team promotion in 2021 but struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola.

While Palmer's signing for that price was initially questioned given his lack of experience, he soon proved to be a bargain for the west Londoners. Chelsea displayed turbulent form under Mauricio Pochettino bit Palmer still managed to shine in a difficult season.

Trending

He scored 27 goals and provided 15 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, topping the club's leaderboards in both respects for the season. He scored the most goals in the Premier League this term behind Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

Shearer lavished praise on the England international for his exploits this term, emphasizing the impact he had on Chelsea in his debut season.

The Newcastle United legend said (via HITC):

“Cole Palmer was out of this world. he dragged them through all season. Been, without doubt, their best player.”

Despite their poor form that saw them stuck mid-table for the majority of the season, Chelsea managed to end the campaign well. After a turnaround in the final ten games, the Blues secured a sixth-placed finish and Conference League football in the process.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer reveals who he wanted to win the PL this season between Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City were in extraordinary form in the Premier League this season, battling it out in what was initially a three-horse title. The Merseysiders were at the top of the league table for a period in the season as well.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men suffered a dip in form and began dropping crucial points. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester City took it to the final day of the season.

The Gunners were just two points behind the Cityzens, who were in pole position to defend their crown. While Arsenal managed to defeat Everton on the final day, City secured their victory over West Ham United and lifted their fourth consecutive league title.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has now revealed that he did want to see his former club lift the title. He said:

"I was hoping Man City would win the title as I have got a lot of friends there, so I’m glad that they did it. But there’s no regrets at all for the decision I took."