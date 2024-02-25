"He could end up suffering" – Former Liverpool star tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to delay signing new contract at Anfield

Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City shot-stopper David James has issued a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold, urging the defender to delay signing a contract renewal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has cemented himself as an indispensable star in the Reds' squad since his professional debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2016. He has registered a staggering 82 assists from right-back in 302 games for his boyhood club, scoring 18 goals along the way.

In the past couple of months, Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool has popped up as a subject with the star's contract expiring in June 2025. But, James has claimed that the Englishman should first take stock of his side's managerial situation, telling GG Recon in a chat:

"I love Trent. When you look at his career, he came from nowhere to playing in European Cup finals whilst increasing his level of performance. He then went through a period of being criticised by the media but has come through that and has been back to his best this season and is arguably the first name on the teamsheet."

James, who represented Liverpool 277 times as a player, continued:

"So, I think it's very important that he does stay because he's gone through the tough times and hopefully, he wants to be part of a very successful time again for Liverpool. For Trent at the moment, he can't commit to anything long-term because he's unaware of which manager is going to come to Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp."

Explaining his reasoning behind his claim, the 53-year-old concluded:

"People may say if you love the club, then it doesn't matter who's there, but if you're as footballing intelligent as Trent is, then you will be aware that some managers who are being linked with the job get their teams to play in a certain way that doesn't suit him and therefore, he could end up suffering if he signs a contract now."

Liverpool keen to sign young Brazilian star

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Liverpool are interesed in roping in Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme in the upcoming summer transfer window. But, they are likely to face competition from Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the race to sign the winger.

The Reds, who will face Chelsea in the 2024 EFL Cup final on Sunday, are aiming to sign Guilherme as an ideal successor to Mohamed Salah. They could lose their 31-year-old forward should a hefty offer from a Saudi Pro League outfit is tabled in the coming summer.

Guilherme, who turned 18 earlier this February, has started seven of his 32 overall appearances for Palmeiras so far. He is yet to either net a goal or assist one of his senior teammates in 904 minutes of action.