"He does everything for us" - Vincius Jr names 'most important' Real Madrid player ahead of Real Sociedad clash 

Real Madrid's left-winger Vinicius Junior has claimed that Federico Valverde is the most significant player in the club's squad. The Brazilian added that the Uruguayan does everything within his power to make sure the team thrives.

In an interview ahead of their Copa del Rey semifinal second-leg clash against Real Sociedad, Vinicius lauded Valverde for his performance for Madrid. He told MARCA (via Madrid Zone):

"Fede Valverde is the most important player in our squad. He does everything for us, everything."

Valverde has proven to be a versatile player for Carlo Ancelotti in recent months. Besides his preferred midfield role, the Uruguayan has been used and has performed decently at right-back this season.

His presence and expertise have also aided Ancelotti's side in stabilizing the midfield and offered meaningful contributions in attack. Meanwhile, Valverde's ability to track back and help out in defence has also been phenomenal.

The Uruguayan has registered 15 goal contributions in 45 appearances for Real Madrid so far (eight goals and seven assists). Thus, his presence remains crucial for Los Blancos for the remainder of the campaign, as they intend to lift the La Liga and UCL titles.

"It's difficult, but I wish Mbappé to match Ronaldo at Real Madrid" - Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe

Madrid's manager has revealed he desires that Mbappe would attain Cristiano Ronaldo's height in terms of achievements at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti added that the Frenchman has the quality to achieve what Ronaldo achieved in the Spanish capital.

In a press conference ahead of Madrid's clash against Sociedad, Ancelotti was asked if Mbappe could match Ronaldo's achievements at the club.

He said (via Madrid Zone):

"Can Mbappé reach Cristiano's achievements? It's difficult but I wish Mbappé to match Ronaldo at Real Madrid for a long time, of course. He has the quality to make it, I hope he becomes a legend of this club. He can do it. Cristiano's impact here was more than goals."

After a shaky start to life at Madrid, Mbappe has proven to be the most deadly player in the club's attack. In 44 games this season, the Frenchman has bagged 32 goals and four assists. Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal on Tuesday, April 1.

