"He is an exciting player" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he's a fan of Manchester United attacker 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine believes the youngster is brave on the pitch and has the talent to do well in his career.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester United, Pochettino was asked for his thoughts on Garnacho. He stated that the forward was an exciting talent and was quoted by Football.London as saying:

"He is an exciting player, young and talented. It's not surprising to us because we knew about him when he was in Spain before moving to Manchester. It's good to see a young player being brave and showing the talent that he is showing."

He added:

"He is Argentinian and Spanish. He is the opposite of me because I am Argentinian-Spanish; he is Spanish-Argentinian. It's exciting because it's good to have these type of players for the national team and I'm excited to see him on the pitch."

Garnacho has scored in two of his last three matches for the Red Devils. He scored from a stunning overhead kick against Everton last month, a goal that has been touted as the best this season.

Chelsea manager on facing Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United have not been at their best this season, but Mauricio Pochettino is not thinking of it. He claims that there is no good time to play at Old Trafford and warns his Chelsea players that they need to keep their momentum going.

He was quoted by 90MIN as saying:

"I think we cannot change the time. Always it's good to play at Old Trafford because it's an amazing place, stadium, fans, team, club. It's a great opportunity always to play there but I think we are all in similar level with different situations. I don't say that it is a good moment to go there."

He continued:

"The most important is to feel ready to compete because we are going to face a team that is going to be tough because they want to win and we want to keep our momentum and build from Brighton and be higher in the table. It's important for us to be in a different position. It's a game that we need to go there and try to win."

Chelsea won against Brighton over the weekend when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge. They still remain 10th in the table and will be desperate for a win on Wednesday.