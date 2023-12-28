"He finished with some issues" - Mauricio Pochettino provides worrying injury update on Chelsea summer signing

Chelsea have been handed another injury blow with Romeo Lavia coming off with an issue after their recent Premier League win over Crystal Palace. Mauricio Pochettino admitted feeling worried about the midfielder's situation and was hoping that the Belgian didn't have a big issue.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Chelsea manager admitted that Lavia was facing another injury issue, just minutes after making his debut for the club. He said (via Football London):

"I’m a little bit worried about Romeo Lavia. He finished with some issues, but I hope it's not a big issue."

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Pochettino confirmed that they needed to give Lavia some time to recover completely. He added that the young midfielder was desperate to make his debut for the club and said (via GOAL):

"Lavia is similar to Nkunku; when he arrived, he couldn’t make his debut. After nearly six months maybe he will be involved with the team tomorrow. He is doing well but he still needs time to get his best form. He is desperate to make his debut."

Lavia was introduced in the second half of the win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, December 27. The Belgian played 32 minutes but possibly picked up another injury. He will hope to be fit for the upcoming trip to Luton Town on Saturday.

Chelsea played their youngest-ever starting XI against Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino sent out Chelsea's youngest starting XI in Premier League history to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Blues won 2-1 with goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who scored the winner from a late penalty.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pochettino said:

"Different players, different ways to play, in the performance. I think we didn't start well. We didn't manage well the pressure to play a game that was really important for us. We needed to win. Always with a young team like this, it can struggle. We were thinking too much. I told at half-time it's tough to think because we think, receive the ball and afterwards it is going to be late, the moment to release the ball, to move and find space. We moved so slow from the beginning."

He added:

"I think we had chances to score, and score a few more, but I wasn't so happy to concede in the last minute [of the first-half] because it was a massive impact for the team. But I think the second-half we started well again and can go and play a little bit more."

The win saw Chelsea get back to 10th in the Premier League table on goal difference. They next face Luton Town away from home on Saturday, December 30.