“He fits a giant like Real Madrid” - Tottenham star’s agent reveals client’s desire to take ‘bigger leap’ and compete for trophies

Tottenham star Emerson's agent recently claimed that his client fits at a club like Real Madrid. The Brazilian full-back has previously played for Los Blancos' rivals Barcelona.

He joined Spurs in 2021 and has since made 73 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Emerson has been a regular player for Spurs this season, playing 32 matches across competitions.

The Brazilian's agent recently told Charla Podcast:

“We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap & go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid.”

Los Blancos are expected to scout the market for a new full-back next season. Dani Carvajal is aging and is not the player he once used to be. Whether Emerson is on their shortlist, however, is doubtable.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded his team's defensive solidity and physical condition

Real Madrid have been through a busy schedule in recent weeks. However, they have won their last four matches without conceding a goal. The team has looked solid at the back at this point in time.

Ancelotti's side's physicality is another aspect to behold. The Italian manager spoke about the two areas. Speaking to the media following Los Blancos' 2-0 home La Liga win against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's website):

"I'm very pleased that we haven't conceded a goal in the last four games. It's a biproduct of collective health and commitment. When there is good defensive commitment and you have such quality up front, you're always going to score goals."

He further added:

"I can see that we have young players with extraordinary energy. As modern footballers generally do. Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo have the energy of a modern player."

Los Blancos will return to action on April 25 as they travel to Catalunya to face Girona in a La Liga away clash. Ancelotti's side have 65 points from 30 matches and trail league leaders Barcelona by 11 points.

