"He is genuinely worse than Ten Hag" - Fans react as Manchester United reportedly make 53-year-old manager as top target for the summer

Fans have reacted on social media after reports surfaced about Manchester United's interest in England manager Gareth Southgate. There are rumors that the 53-year-old coach could be the next face in the Old Trafford dugout next season if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

There are a number of potential options for Ten Hag's replacement, including former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. However, according to Foot Mercato, the main focus from Manchester United seems to be England manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate is said to be very liked within the club, with members of staff reportedly seeing him as the best coach to lead the club forward. However, the Red Devils haven't been able to find an agreement with the England head coach yet. It's unlikely that any announcements may come early in pre-season though, as the manager is set to lead England in the EURO 2024.

However, fans have reacted negatively to these reports on social media:

"He is genuinely worse than Ten Hag," a fan warned.

"Another disaster is coming," said one fan.

"No way I cannot believe this," another fan complained.

"United may as well fold at this point," a fan added.

"Now we rather stay with Ten hag," a fan noted.

"From frying pan 🍳 to fire 🔥 😀" another laughed.

"We are hurting enough man, you don't need to take advantage of our pain and make us suffer even more," another fan complained.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits fault in 4-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered a shock 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night (May 6) in the Premier League. This means that playing European football next season looks very unlikely as they sit eighth in the table. Ten Hag's job is also on the line if they fail to get into Europe.

Speaking after the shock loss, the manager made it clear that they should have performed better. He said to the press (via Eurosport):

"As Man Utd we should perform better. The players who were available should do better. It's a deserved defeat. The performance wasn't what we expected. We can't focus on just one player [Casemiro]. We have to focus on the team performance. This was not right. We have to put it right on Sunday."

The Manchester United manager also spoke about his future, which increasingly looks to be heading out of Old Trafford, saying:

"I don't think about this. I prepare the team in the best way I can. We have many problems. The only focus I have is to perform better with my team. I think only about making my team better."

Manchester United will be hoping they can enter Europe, against all odds, next season. They are two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United with three games left to play.