"He doesn't get the respect he deserves" - UK podcaster claims Chelsea superstar is the most disrespected footballer in the PL

In a podcast hosted by YouTuber Rory Jennings, UK podcaster Flex has leaped to the defense of Chelsea's Raheem Sterling amidst criticism of the England international.

To start their new era under Todd Boehly, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was keen on making a statement signing, one which would signify the club's intent. The club approached champions Manchester City to sign one of their best forwards, completing a deal worth over £40 million for Sterling

Sterling's arrival at Chelsea coincided with a period of unprecedented upheaval at the club, and the season was barely weeks old when Tuchel was let go. For the first time in his senior career, he witnessed instability at a club, and his performances were affected.

Sterling was not helped by the fact that the club's next manager, Graham Potter, saw him as a wing-back option. The Englishman had an underwhelming debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, as a result of these factors.

Over the years, Sterling has often been criticised by many despite the level of performance he regularly puts out. Speaking to The Playlist podcast, Flex revealed that he believes the winger to be one of the Premier League and England greats.

"Raheem Sterling is a victim of somebody who's been doing it so long, you just get synonymous with seeing them and then you downplay their achievements. Whether it's for England, he's absolutely smashed it."

He added:

"Some of our best ever players for England like Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard. Sterling's done more for England than them guys. Don't @ Sterling. Sterling is one of the GOAT English players of all time. He don't get the respect he deserves."

England boss Gareth Southgate has not extended a single call-up to Sterling this season, blaming this on his form. The Chelsea ace has, however, been among his country's most prolific wingers this season at club level.

Raheem Sterling among leaders at Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea

The Blues have a very young squad this season, with 23-year-old Reece James made captain. At 28, Sterling is one of the oldest players at the club and has made his experience count so far.

A player with over 110 Premier League goals spread over his career, Raheem Sterling is one of the most senior players at Stanford Bridge. He has scored four goals in 12 appearances so far this season and leads the squad in this key statistic.

Sterling has played on both flanks this season, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to get the best out of him. The star forward will have a very important role to play for the Blues this season, and he looks up for the challenge.