“He gets so disrespected”, “Does so much for the team” – Manchester United fans salute ‘unsung hero’ after 3-1 win over West Ham

Manchester United fans lauded Wout Weghorst for his spectacular performance against West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth-round clash. United, despite trailing first, launched a spectacular comeback to emerge triumphant with a scoreline of 3-1.

Late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred proved to be decisive. While Weghorst didn't get on the scoresheet, he was a relentless workhorse. His pressing was crucial in Fred's third goal.

The Dutchman, on loan from Burnley, has often faced wrath for his lack of clinicality in front of goal. One thing that, however, can't be complained about Weghorst is his sheer determination and work ethic on the pitch.

Weghorst completed 22 out of his 25 attempted passes against West Ham. He made five key passes and made two long passes as well.

Fans pointed out how crucial the towering forward is for the Red Devils' attack. One fan wrote:

"Wout Weghorst the unsung hero of this match. I know he's not banging in the goals but what he brings to this team is a ridiculous work rate, and very tidy linkup play in the middle. He gets so disrespected but he's done a superb job since coming in. Exactly what we needed."

Another fan opined:

"Wout Weghorst’s workrate is incredible. I find it absolutely ridiculous how so many are so critical of him. Do we watch the same games…?? He does so much for the team that people don’t see. Learn to read the game, will you."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans after Wout Weghorst's brilliant display:

Ryan @Itshaber Wout Weghorst the unsung hero of this match.



I know he's not banging in the goals but what he brings to this team is a ridiculous work rate, and very tidy linkup play in the middle.



Wout Weghorst the unsung hero of this match.



I know he's not banging in the goals but what he brings to this team is a ridiculous work rate, and very tidy linkup play in the middle.



He gets so disrespected but he's done a superb job since coming in. Exactly what we needed.

Weghorst might not have scored tonight but he had some performance. Brilliant from start to finish.

🎬 @mxmntex Weghorst 5 chances created bomba

Weghorst 5 chances created bomba

Weghorst Man of the match contender today, just give him the goal man🥲

Turbanator @ind3r_07

Your contribution goes unnoticed man.



Your contribution goes unnoticed man.



What a beast Wout Weghorst you pressing machine.

Love Weghorst so much… the work rate to win the ball back in West Ham's box and force a 3rd goal there in the 94th minute! 🫡

How do some Manchester United fans hate Weghorst? He is one of my favorite players rn. What a man

Weghorst when an opposition player takes a bad touch:

Maren 🇳🇴🔰 @footballqueeen



Learn to read the game, will you.



Learn to read the game, will you.



APPRECIATION TWEET. 🏼 Wout Weghorst's workrate is incredible. I find it absolutely ridiculous how so many are so critical of him. Do we watch the same games…?? He does so much for the team that people don't see.

Tim Sherwood shared an honest assessment of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Since his summer arrival from Real Madrid, Casemiro has been an absolute rock in the middle of the park for Manchester United. The Brazilian is crucial to Erik ten Hag's system and is proving his worth in every game.

Many, however, including Tim Sherwood, doubted whether the midfielder still had the hunger after winning it all for Real Madrid. Sherwood, like others, has been proven wrong.

He told Premier League Productions:

"I was so, so wrong. From the moment he scored that equaliser at Stamford Bridge [in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in October], I knew this boy was the real deal. He’s incredible. He puts out fires, any sort of danger he puts it out, but he can also play. To come in with that desire, at his age, you have to take your hat off to him."

Casemiro has scored five goals and has provided six assists in 35 matches for Manchester United this season.

