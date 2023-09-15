“He would be a good goalkeeper for Portugal”, “King behavior” – Fans react to old image of Cristiano Ronaldo protecting Georgina Rodriguez

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to an old image of Cristiano Ronaldo attempting to protect Georgina Rodriguez from being hit by a tennis ball in the O2 Arena.

Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to London back in November 2018, along with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and eldest son, Cristiano Jr. The trio had front-row seats to watch the Nitto ATP Finals between tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and John Isner, a clash which the former won.

Despite the limelight not being on him, Ronaldo ended up making headlines after a stray tennis ball was hit in the direction of Georgina Rodriguez. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner instinctively reached out to his right to catch it, only for the ball to slip out of his hands and bounce on top of the Spanish model's head.

Fortunately, the trio took the incident in a positive manner and appeared to share a joke about the situation. The full video can be viewed below:

@FutbolZEE shared this throwback on his Twitter page, captioning the post:

"Remember when Ronaldo stopped a tennis ball from hitting Georgina? A good boy always protects his girl."

Fans reacted positively to this:

"Romantic Ronaldo caught a tennis ball he would be a good goalkeeper for Portugal."

"King behavior."

Cristiano Ronaldo may have depicted some of his goalkeeping skills that day but he has found the bulk of his success as an attacker. The 38-year-old has scored 850 goals and provided 241 assists in 1,180 appearances for club and country, winning five Ballons d'Or in the process.

"A piece of my heart flew away" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez opened up about losing her son

From the outside, Georgina Rodriguez appears to have the perfect life. The 29-year-old is a model, brand ambassador, and a lavish social media influencer, boasting more than 50 million followers. However, she opened up about her personal tragedies on Season 2 of the Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina'.

Devastation struck both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in April 2022, when the latter went into childbirth. Only one of her twins, Bella Esmeralda, survived the process, with her son, Angel, sadly passing away.

Rodriguez addressed the ordeal by saying (via Grazia):

“It’s as if I’m not ready to accept it yet, a piece of my heart flew away."

She also revealed that she couldn't afford to take a break from her life as she had five children to look after in total alongside Ronaldo:

"My children are the most important thing in the world to me, and they take precedence over everything else. You exist solely to provide for your family."

"Motherhood teaches you the true meaning of pure, unconditional love and how to love others.”

Georgina Rodriguez currently lives with Cristiano Ronaldo and their children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They have been there since January after the Portugal superstar joined SPL club Al-Nassr, initiating a new chapter in their lives.