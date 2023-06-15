"He would be a very good signing" - Manchester United told to sign €50 million-rated Raphael Varane replacement 

Former Liverpool footballer John Barnes has urged Manchester United to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer. He believes the defender would be a good replacement for Raphael Varane and the long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez.

Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a defender this summer, and the Red Devils have been linked with the Napoli star. The South Korean reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract and has interest from several clubs.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Barnes claimed that Min-jae should be a top target for the Red Devils this summer. He claims the Napoli star is aggressive and strong, something Manchester United need. He said:

"A move for Kim Min-jae would be great for United as Varane isn't going to be around forever. Also it hasn't quite worked out for Harry Maguire so they will be looking to find a long term partner for Lisandro Martinez. Kim Min-jae is aggressive, he's strong and he's done well at Napoli. So he would be a very good signing. You have to think short, medium and long term and Varane isn't going to be around forever so for the future he would be a very good signing."

Maguire was a bench warmer at the club in the recently concluded season and started just eight Premier League games.

Harry Maguire wants to fight for Manchester United spot

Harry Maguire has admitted that he wants to play more often and is not happy sitting on the bench. He added that this is something he has not experienced in his career and is ready to fight for his spot.

He said in April this year (via MEN):

"Listen, I'm not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don't. I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career. Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club. It is, and I believe that."

He added:

"Of course I want to play every game and I'm sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me."

Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been linked with the defender, but reportedly no talks have taken place with Manchester United.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes