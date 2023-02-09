"He got absolutely bodied," "He's mid" - Manchester United pin point attacker as 'weakest link' after 'terrible' display in 2-2 Leeds United draw

Fans on Twitter were extremely critical of Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho's performance against Leeds United in their 2-2 Premier League draw on February 8. The Red Devils managed to launch a late comeback and salvage a point from the game.

Wilfried Gnonto gave the visitors a surprise lead in the first minute of the match. Things took a turn for the worse for the Red Devils when Raphael Varane conceded an own goal at the start of the second half.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, made a spirited recovery. Marcus Rashford netted in the 62nd minute of the match, scoring his 11th league goal of the season.

Jadon Sancho found the equalizer with his strike in the 70th minute of the match. This was Sancho's first goal since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

One player who was ruthlessly scrutinized by fans on Twitter for his performance was Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho. While the 18-year-old was handed a rare start by Ten Hag, he failed to utilize the opportunity.

Garnacho was replaced in the 59th minute of the match. He took 48 touches during his time on the field and completed 13 out of his 21 attempted passes.

While the attacker completed five out of his 10 attempted dribbles, Garnacho was wasteful as he lost possession of the ball 18 times during the game.

Fans pointed out the player's non-clinical nature as he missed one big chance in the encounter. A few even compared him to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who has acquired a reputation for missing big chances. One fan joked that the Argentine should be sent back to the academy.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after Alejandro Garnacho's disappointing performance during Manchester United vs. Leeds United:

willz(💙,🧡) @Godabeg_ @UTDTrey He has been our weakest link so far. @UTDTrey He has been our weakest link so far.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained his decision to start Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Ten Hag's decision to start Alejandro Garnacho against Leeds came as a surprise to many Manchester United fans. The Dutch manager said ahead of the game that the youngster is keen to feature in the first XI. Ten Hag said (via Mirror):

"He has such an impact [from the bench] to change the game. But, also, he wants to be a starter, he wants to play every minute and this is a good opportunity. I think previously in a lot of games when he was in the starting XI, he was also very good."

While Garnacho couldn't perform to the best of his abilities against Leeds, his talent is undeniable. Fans can expect the player to have a more positive impact moving forward.

