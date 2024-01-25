"He was grabbing players by their shirts, even Lionel Messi" - Arsenal legend explains why Pep Guardiola is greatest-ever football manager

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has explained why he thinks Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the greatest-ever football manager. The former defender believes the Spaniard is the best because of how he has transformed English football and his achievements.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Martin Keown recalled watching Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona side training on Arsenal's training ground before tearing Manchester United apart in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley.

The Gunners icon admitted that it was a privilege to watch the tactician work up close, writing.

"It was at the Arsenal training ground when Barcelona came to work, before playing in a Champions League final at Wembley. I stayed behind, watching from a window — I wanted to see what I could learn about them.

"...Another signal and it was shooting practice. He was grabbing players by their shirts, even Lionel Messi. Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff were roughing up the forwards, creating resistance as they were trying to score. It was a privilege to watch him work up close."

The former Arsenal defender went on to explain why he considers the Manchester City coach as the best manager ever, writing:

"Since coming here in 2016, this is the man who has transformed English football. He has created the best team we have seen on these islands with his coaching and methods of play.

"I recently commented on Match of the Day about Manchester City’s five trophies, all lined up, a show of dominance and force. If I were still competing against them, I might like to stumble and accidentally knock one over."

"But I do like what they have created. The way City’s players celebrated together with their manager after winning at Newcastle in their last game. A band of brothers, a team united.

"A symbol of their togetherness — and there he was. Pep, right in the middle of it. I liked that. It looked pure. If I am picking my greatest manager, he has to be No 1. Then there are Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp," he added.

Pep Guardiola is still going strong and dominating world football. The Spaniard was recently named The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2023 after guiding Manchester City to a historic treble last season.

What's Pep Guardiola and Manchester City up to this season?

The Cityzens are still competing across multiple fronts this season. They are one of the top candidates to win the Premier League title as they sit second in the table with 43 points, five fewer than leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's men have progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield 5-0 in the third round earlier this month. They have also qualified for Champions League knockouts and will lock horns with Copenhagen in the Round of 16 next month.

But they have been eliminated from the EFL Cup following a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United back in September. It remains to be seen how many trophies they'll end up winning come the end of the campaign.