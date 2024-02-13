"He has been a great signing for Arsenal" - Pundit lauds Gunners attacker, compares him to Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Pundit Tim Sherwood has lauded Arsenal forward and Belgium international Leandro Trossard while comparing him to Liverpool's Diogo Jota. The former Tottenham Hotspur player said that he has been impressed with Trossard this season.

The Belgian international joined Arsenal in January last year from Brighton & Hove Albion for a transfer fee reportedly in the region of £27 million. He has since gone on to be a bargain signing for Mikel Arteta's team, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.

Sherwood has likened Trossard's versatility and goal-scoring ability to Liverpool star Jota. He said about the 29-year-old Belgian international, via HITC:

“I like Trossard over Havertz in that position. Get him in that area of the field in the penalty area, then he is a finisher. He’s like a Jota, for me. Not as clinical. But he affects the game.

He concluded:

"He, [Trossard], either assists or scores goals. He has been a great signing for Arsenal.”

Both Trossard and Jota will be hoping to help Arsenal and Liverpool win the Premier League title respectively this season.

Trossard, whose Gunners side are currently third in the league, has registered six goals and one assist in 20 Premier League games this season. Jota, on the other hand, has registered nine goals and two assists for league-toppers Liverpool.

Alan Shearer heaps praise on Arsenal players after emphatic win against West Ham United

Alan Shearer was full of kind words for some of Arsenal's first-team players as they shipped six goals past West Ham United at the London Stadium on February 11.

Mikel Arteta's men finally got their pound of revenge on their London rivals after the Hammers had won their last two meetings heading into the game. They beat David Moyes' side 6-0 to register a record away win.

After the game, Shearer was quick to commend the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Ben White for their performances. He said via Metro:

"[Declan Rice was] unstoppable against his former club, setting up two goals before scoring himself. [Ben White] adapted really well to a new role, moving in and out of midfield, and linked so well with Bukayo Saka.

He continued:

"Nothing got past [William Saliba], and he made an impact in West Ham’s box as well with his goal. [Bukayo Saka’s] game had everything and, after coolly converting his penalty, his second goal was clinical.’"

The north London side are two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings. They will next face Burnley away on February 17.