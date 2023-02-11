"He was a great signing" - Nemanja Vidic heaps praise on Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has heaped praise on summer signing Lisandro Martinez for doing a brilliant job since his switch from Ajax in the summer.

The Argentina international has thoroughly impressed for the Red Devils since his £56.7 million move from Ajax in the summer. The defender has formed a solid defensive pairing with Raphael Varane at the heart of the Manchester United defence.

Nemanja Vidic, widely recognized as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history, has lavished praise on the World Cup winner, praising his performance in England so far.

"Lisandro came just six months ago, so he did really well. He brings energy, he likes to defend. He seems like he’s enjoying playing in England. He was a great signing," Vidic told The i.

The Serbia international has also highlighted that he hopes for even better things from the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

“Varane is an experienced player, he has a few issues with injuries but definitely I think there’s more to come from them. The more they play together, the better the partnership will be. I’m really pleased with how Lisandro did when he joined the club," he added.

Vidic has also hailed Martinez for proving his doubters wrong and highlighted his aggression and energy.

"There were some issues, people were concerned if he could play in England, but as an ex player and a defender I’m really happy how he’s playing and especially that energy he gives to the team, that aggression and winning mentality,” The Serb said.

Martinez and Varane have forged a strong partnership between themselves at Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag. Their excellent showings have seen skipper Harry Maguire struggle for playing time.

Jamie Carragher reveals why he is worried about Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester United have had a resurgence in form this season under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have seen their form improve significantly following the Dutchman's arrival in the summer from Ajax, losing only once in their last nine Premier league fixtures.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that the energy around Ten Hag feels different compared to the multiple managers that preceedeed him.

"It does feel different to me under Erik ten Hag. I always felt there was a negativity around the previous managers. With Jose Mourinho it felt like there were problems between him and the board. With Louis van Gaal, I’m not sure the fans were ever on board with his style of football. And with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], no one ever thought he would be a manager who could win United a title," The Englishman said on Sky Bet's The Overlap (via the Daily Mail)

Carragher feels there is a different aura surrounding Old Trafford this term under the new manager, which worries him as a rival.

"But now it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing. Also, it feels like there’s a spirit at United that we haven’t seen for a while. It feels like that’s coming back. I think there’s something happening at Manchester United that I didn’t see with those other managers. So it’s worry, yeah!" he said.

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League table and are just two points off second-placed Manchester City.

